SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles put on a dominant performance behind Colton Malone’s no-hitter as they took down Tremont 14-1 on Friday.
“I thought Colton (Malone) pitched really well,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. "He kept balls in the zone, and his breaking ball was working pretty well. We hit some balls hard in this game, and we ran the bases really well and came away with a lot of stolen bases.”
Tremont’s lone run came in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but it was all Smithville from that point on. The Noles quickly got runners on base as Pearson Duke drew a walk, and Chandler Brunetti got intentionally walked.
Peyton Nanney reached first on an error at shortstop, while Duke came in for Smithville’s first run of the game. The Noles took a 2-1 lead after Ethan Tipton came in for Chandler Brunetti as the courtesy runner, and he scored a run on a passed ball at third base.
Malone put the Eagles’ offense away quickly in the top of the second as he threw three straight strikeouts to bring Smithville’s offense back out.
Carson Spann opened the bottom of the second with a double to left field, while Duke drew a walk. Dayton Hipps got an RBI single to center field as Spann came in for a run that increased Smithville’s lead to 3-1.
“Dayton (Hipps) has been hitting the ball pretty hard recently, and eventually, everything will come together for him,” Spann said. “He hit a few hard balls today, and he hit one rocket to left field that put the game away.”
Brunetti reached first base on an error at shortstop, while Duke added to their lead with another run scored. Nanney hit a two-run RBI single to right field as Hipps and Brunetti came home.
The Noles continued to add to their lead in the second as they took a 7-1 lead after an RBI single to center field by Drew Gideon, bringing Nanney home. Smithville’s lead grew to 9-1 after Lane O’Brian reached second on an error at third, and another error at right field allowed Gideon and O’Brian to score runs.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Noles continued their dominant outing to put the game away. Nanney got on base after being hit by a pitch, while Clay Tacker reached first on an error at second base.
Smithville took an 11-1 lead after Nanney made it home on a passed ball, and Gideon hit an RBI single to left field, bringing Tacker in for a run. Smithville loaded the bases after a base hit from O’Brian and a walk by Spann.
Duke hit a sacrifice fly out to right field, which allowed Gideon to come home, and their lead grew to 14-1 after Hipps got a two-run RBI single to left field, bringing in O’Brian and Spann. The Noles put the game to rest in the fifth inning as Spann ended the game with a strikeout.
Malone went four and a third innings in the start, striking out seven. Spann finished off the final inning.
“We played decent defense with only a few little errors, but we made up for them,” Spann said. “Chandler (Brunetti) made a big play behind the plate, throwing a runner out stealing second, and our pitchers held the runners pretty good.”