When this pandemic, quarantine, shutdown or whatever we want to call it hit a few weeks ago and I realized we were going to be without games for the foreseeable future, I hit panic mode briefly and wondered, what kind of sports are we going to have to write about?
I knew the “news” side of our newspaper would be busier than ever – we’re still working on stories about how everyone is handling this crisis, how things are changing and at the same time, still trying to find “non-COVID”-related stories, as we say. (Update: it’s pretty hard.)
When this began, I started brainstorming ideas for the sports section, not knowing how long it would be until our “normal” returns, and by that I mean, when everyone can gather on a field or in a gym again for a game. While I still cross my fingers that it’s sooner rather than later, you have to be prepared for anything, so my preparation came with about two pages worth of ideas.
Even without that brainstorming session though, we have found plenty to entertain and intrigue us from the sports side.
This is one of those times of the year that the coaching carousel (which never really stops) gets going, and that’s at all levels, whether it’s high school or college.
We had it hit our area early last week with head football coach Ken Topps leaving Nettleton, which was definitely a departure that surprised me. Topps has done a lot of good things for Nettleton, both as a head coach and as an athletic director, and I know he’s going to be someone that will be missed there.
I also know that Nettleton will get another good coach in there as the Tigers have some pretty key pieces coming back in the fall and should have another season of making the playoffs ahead of them.
Our folks at the mothership Daily Journal have also had plenty of coaching changes and moves to run down, which is always interesting to those of you who follow high school sports as a whole, and we will still have some new coaches in our area to follow up with in the next few weeks in a few different sports.
Big news has even broken on the college level, especially in basketball with coaching changes, players declaring to go pro or transferring to other schools. On the baseball front in college, players are having plenty of decisions ahead of what to do next year with the changes the pandemic has caused.
Even this week we have seen professional sports speculating about how or when they can resume their seasons.
Football has the looming questions ahead of if the season will start on time due to when the restrictions can be lifted and they can start preparing and getting in shape for their upcoming seasons.
Major League Baseball – which is the only thing I have been missing almost as much as covering our high school sports – has even pitched around some ideas about starting their seasons in either Arizona or there and Florida both.
Logistics are hard to figure out, and while I know we’re all missing sports and see it as a way of letting the healing from this thing begin, I also know they will come when the time is right and it’s safe.
As I write this on Friday, we’re still playing the waiting game with if or when school will resume and in turn our high school sports, and hopefully there is an answer ahead on both of those fronts as well.