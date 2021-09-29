Things are continuing to roll for the Smithville Seminoles as they picked 39-8 blowout victory up against Ashland on Friday night to open up division play.
“I’m very pleased with the way the guys played in the first half,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Everyone played really hard, and we made some big plays on offense and defense. We tried to work on our passing game a little more in the first half, and it looked good for the most part. Our passing game has come a long way.”
The Noles' defense was clicking early as Ryan Christian made a big hit that forced a fumble, and Dayton Hipps recovered the ball at the one-yard line.
This big defensive play got the Noles their first possession of the night and set up a one-yard touchdown run by Tyler Lann to give Smithville an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils’ second possession also resulted in a turnover as Conner Dabbs got an interception on third down and returned it 20 yards to the Ashland 40-yard line.
That set up another score for Smithville as Lann hit Ryan Christian with a 12-yard pass for a touchdown to extend the Noles’ first-quarter lead after his extra point.
“We had some big hits early in the game,” Collums said. “Dayton (Hipps) had some sacks, and Chandler (Woodham) and Fabian (Sproulls) both played well on the defensive side. Cayden (Reeder) played really well on defensive line and Conner (Dabbs) had that big interception for us early in the game."
Smithville’s ground game continued to be a bright spot in the Noles’ dominant offense as Fabian Sproulls scored on a 10-yard run midway through the quarter, and Dylan Christian had a two-yard run for a touchdown to put Smithville up 26-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Towards the end of the second quarter, Chandler Woodham scored on a two-yard run, and Lann capped off the quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Noles a 39-0 lead going into halftime. Ryan Christian also had an interception as time expired going into the half, and Jonathan Estes recovered a fumble in the second half.
The Noles ran the clock in the second half, and Ashland picked up its only points of the game with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Smithville had a total of 233 yards of offense in the win. Lann accounted for three touchdowns, while Sproulls, Woodham and Dylan Christian each had one.
“Tyler (Lann) looked really good throwing and running the ball last night, and our receivers did a good job of running their routes,” Collums said. Tyler’s progression has been amazing, and he made some good reads. We just have to get him to sit in the pocket a little longer.”
The Noles will face Okolona in their second division game of the season this Friday on the road.
“Okolona is always a good opponent and an important game for us,” Collums said. “They’re athletic, physical and well coached and it’s always a dog fight when we match up, so I anticipate that it’ll be the same way this year.”