HAMILTON – The Smithville Seminoles got back on track after their first loss of the season in a big way on Friday night, shutting out county rival Hamilton 42-0 in Division 2-1A play.
The win puts the Noles at 4-1 on the season and hands them their first division win.
“Our mindset was to get back in the game, get back in our groove and prove that we were coming back with a vengeance after that first loss,” Smithville linebacker Jordan Wardlaw said. “It feels great to get this shutout because our defense works hard day in and day out, and we consider ourselves one of the fastest, most physical defenses in the state.”
Smithville didn’t have any luck scoring on its first drive as Zach Crawford had a sack for Hamilton, but they found success on their second drive after a stop on a bad snap by the Lions.
Octavion Miller hit Landon McMellon for 24 yards on the first play of the drive, then had an 18-yard run to get inside the 10. Dylan Christian took it in from 8 yards out for a 6-0 lead.
Ty Hall and B.J. Jones picked up a first down for the Lions on the ensuing possession, but an incomplete pass handed Smithville the ball back.
Miller and McMellon hooked up for a couple of first down plays, then Miller broke loose on a 24-yard run for the touchdown. Dyllan Moffett hauled in the two-point conversion pass to make it 14-0.
Blake Williams recovered a Hamilton fumble on a bad snap two plays later to give the Seminoles the ball back at the 20-yard line. Miller hit Moffett for 8 yards, then Will Reeves for another 12 yards and a touchdown. Christian tacked on the two-point conversion to go up 22-0.
“I think we had to clean us up this week, and we still have a long ways to go, but we started the process of fixing us,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “I was proud of our kids for coming out, fighting, playing hard and executing well, and we stayed focused the second half too. I’m really proud of that.”
The Smithville defense forced another three and out, and Miller scored his second touchdown of the night, this one for 8 yards, set up by a 37-yard catch from McMellon. Christian’s second two-point conversion gave them a 30-0 advantage.
“I think the only way is up for our offense. The things we messed up on during a couple of plays was our execution, but eventually when we get there, it’s going to be crazy,” Miller said. “Dylan (Christian) played spectacular and stepped up for us when we needed him, and it was clutch.”
Hamilton started to find some momentum. First Jones picked up a first down on an 11-yard run, but the Lions were forced to punt. The punt was muffed and recovered by Keshawn Fields, giving the Lions the ball back at the Smithville 35.
Collin Holman hit Gabe Tipton for 13 yards to keep the drive alive, but the clock ran out in the second quarter on Hamilton’s opportunity to score.
“It’s the same problems that have been plaguing us all year, and we get inside the 20 and get holding penalties, bad snap, hit the wrong play or miss a block,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “Give credit to Smithville though. They are a heck of a team, well-coached, and they will go a long way and have a chance to win a state championship. I fully believe that. There’s a lot of things we have to reflect on to get better. Sometime at some point, we will figure out our red zone woes, and when we do, we can be a good team. Our kids played hard, and we were beat by a team that was better than us tonight.”
Smithville kept its run game going in the second half with Christian scoring on a 3-yard run in the third and Patrick Thomas getting his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter.
Miller was 9 of 15 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown, and McMellon was his leading receiver with four catches for 94 yards.
Christian rushed for 104 yards on 11 carries, while Miller added 53 yards on the ground.
“Dylan has been running hard for us every day at practice, so we knew he could do it,” Campbell said. “We told him this was his opportunity to shine, and he did a good job. He will probably get more reps and carries next week. Our team speed really hurt them, and we were able to really fly to the football on defense. They had some plays they should have been able to capitalize on, and our speed overcame that. We have a lot of guys flying to the football, which is always good to see.”
Smithville continues division play on the road at Vardaman, while Hamilton hosts again against Okolona.