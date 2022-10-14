Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Smithville Seminoles had a tough time piecing things together Friday as they fell 54-0 to Biggersville in their third-straight division loss.
Smithville put together a solid showing in the first quarter, but things quickly started to spiral for the Noles after a few big runs and takeaways by Biggersville.
“I thought we did some really good things in the first quarter,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We started off by recovering an onside kick, and we took the ball down the field pretty well, but we weren’t able to score. “We allowed a few big runs on defense and threw a couple of interceptions, and that’s when things really started to get out of hand.”
Biggersville gained a 12-0 lead in the first half and extended that lead to 41-0 at halftime.
The Noles managed to move the ball well in the game and had a few scoring opportunities, but they were unable to cash in on any of them.
“Offensively, I thought we moved the ball pretty well, running and throwing,” Collums said. “We just could never finish off the drive.”
Collums said Daniel Dobbs, Carson Spann and Barker O’Brian provided the Noles with some good minutes in the loss.
“Daniel played really well on the defensive side, and Carson Spann did a really good job playing the running back position for the first time this season,” he said. “Barker wasn’t feeling well last week, but he battled through it and showed how much of a warrior he was.”
Chandler Brunetti finished with 63 rushing yards on 15 carries and 36 passing yards, while Spann added 59 rushing on 13 carries and 24 receiving yards. Braden Sanders also contributed 19 yards on four carries.
Smithville will host Falkner for its homecoming this week. With four more division games left, Collums knows that winning is urgent if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“We have to figure things out because we’re at the point of the season where we have to start winning if we want to make the playoffs,” Collums said. “Now’s the time to get on track and figure things out really quickly.”