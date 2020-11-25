SMITHVILLE – New Smithville head coach D.J. Burress and the Smithville Seminoles snagged their first victory of the season, using a late first and early second quarter run to get going and roll to the 68-27 win over their county rival Hamilton.
“We still have a long way to go, only because we are still learning,” Burress said. “I just got my football players back last week, and this is only our second game. I see the potential, but we are still working every day.”
Grayson Cockerham drained a three-pointer to give Hamilton an early lead, and Caiden Thompson stretched that to first 5-1 and later 7-5. Jacob Morris hit a three to give Smithville its first lead, and that started off a 30-0 run that went late in the second quarter.
Morris scored 11 during that period, while Blake Williams had another eight points. Khirei Standifer and Aden Casey also aided in the run that was ended by Thompson’s three late in the second quarter.
Smithville didn’t slow up, notching the last six points of the second and the first 12 of the third.
Morris hit another couple of threes during that run as the Noles went up 52-10.
“Jacob gets real down on himself. I think the last game, he might have went 1 for 9 from the three-point line, and that’s all he kept talking about was, ‘Coach, I’m going to make it up to you.,’” Burress said. “I told him I was going to give him every chance in the world to make it up, and he stepped up tonight.”
Tae Rice was the one to end Smithville’s latest run, but Noah Edwards, Clay Tacker and Malik Morrow came off the bench to contribute points to end the third with a 58-20 lead.
Pearson Duke had a pair of three-pointers for Smithville in the fourth, and Jacourey Danner put in Hamilton’s final two points from the free-throw line.
Morris finished with 25 points to notch a game and career-high, while Williams had 10 points for the Noles. Cockerham was Hamilton’s leading scorer with 8, followed by 7 from Thompson.
(G) Smithville 65, Hamilton 31
The Lady Noles started fast and never let up, jumping out to an 8-0 lead after a pair of threes by Chloe Summerford. Orlandria Smith, Abby Robertson, Kamilah Ware and Tristin Price also scored as Smithville led 22-4 at the end of the first.
Laney Harrington opened the second with a basket for Hamilton, and Paris Flanery got going, scoring eight for the Lady Lions in the quarter. Price, Summerford and Smith all hit threes, however, to stretch Smithville’s lead out to 37-17 at the half.
Summerford, Smith, Robertson and Mary Haley Hood extended that to 43-17 early in the third, and up 57-20 at the end of the quarter, the Lady Noles emptied their bench in the fourth.
Summerford led Smithville with 17 points, followed by 15 from Smith. Robertson had 11 points, and Price added 10 points. Flanery led Hamilton with her 15 points.