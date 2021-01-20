SMITHVILLE – Smithville caught fire in the third quarter on Thursday night in their Division 2-1A opener against Wheeler, turning a six-point halftime lead into a blowout after outscoring the Eagles 28-8 in the third.
“At halftime, I said it’s a division game, and we want to show we’re one of the better teams in the division,” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. “The best way to do that is to come out in the third and do what we need to do. We picked up the momentum and did what we needed to do. I told everybody we had what we needed to win and just step up and play.”
The Noles started the game on a 12-0 run with a pair of early baskets from Jacob Morris and two three-pointers from Andrew Moody.
Wheeler was able to cut that to three with a run that began late in the first and continued early in the second. Morris stopped that run with a three, and Malik Morrow and Blake Williams kept it going with a 10-0 Smithville run to go up 21-9. The Eagles cut that to three again late in the quarter with Moody, Brayden Rowland and Khirei Standifer able to answer for Smithville and open up back up to six at 28-22 at the half.
Williams put in a layup to open the third quarter, but Wheeler answered that basket immediately. Smithville started to take control with first a 10-0 run that included threes by Standifer and Morris to go up 40-24. The Eagles broke their drought, but the Noles began another run, this one a 14-0 to make it 55-26. Williams, Morris and Standifer each scored twice in that run with Morris hitting another three-pointer.
“Coach kept telling me to shoot, and I listened to him,” Morris said. “He told us to step up on defense in the third, and we got more rebounds, more steals and pushed the pace more.”
The Noles opened up the advantage to 56-30 going into the fourth, and Aden Casey, Standifer, Williams and Morris put the game out of reach, stretching the lead to 73-40 midway through.
Burress emptied his bench, and Barker O’Brian scored six points late.
Morris led the way for Smithville with 20 points, followed by 16 from Standifer and 15 from Williams.
“On offense, we made an adjustment to that box and one they were doing on Khirei,” Burress said. “I anticipated they would do it, but I put that play in a little late and had to refresh their memories at halftime. They went back to man, and that was exactly what we wanted them to do.”
(G) Wheeler 47, Smithville 37
The Lady Noles led by nine at 25-16 at the half, thanks to 19 early points from Orlandria Smith, but Wheeler pulled off the second half comeback.
Smith scored the first seven points of the game and had all of Smithville’s first-quarter points as they led 13-7.
Tristin Price and Chloe Summerford added free throws in the second, and Smith scored another six to put the Lady Noles up 25-16 at the half.
Smith opened the third with a layup, but Wheeler went on an 11-0 run to tie the game. Smith put the Lady Noles back on top with 2:08 left in the quarter, and the two teams continued to trade the lead. Abby Robertson’s buzzer beater three gave the Lady Noles a 32-31 lead going into the fourth.
Wheeler outscored Smithville 16-5 in the fourth to get the win, holding them to just a three from Tristin Price and a bucket from Kamilah Ware.
Smith’s 23 points in the loss led all scorers.