The Smithville Seminoles gained a sizable lead before halftime and kept their foot on the gas as they walked away with a 35-0 victory over Alcorn Central for their first win of the season on Friday.
Smithville coach Chad Collum acknowledged his team’s ability to overcome their early-season defensive woes to pick up a shutout win.
“Everyone played well at every phase of the game, but our defense is what I’m proud of the most,” Collum said. “It’s no big secret that we’ve struggled pretty bad on defense to start the year, but those guys played really, really well on defense in this game. I think we held them to under 100 yards or maybe just slightly over, but our guys played as a unit and did what we’ve worked on all week in practice.”
The Noles scored their first points of the game in the first quarter as Chandler Brunetti connected on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Ben Frederick. Braden Sanders nailed the extra point to put Smithville up 7-0.
Smithville added two more touchdowns in the second as Brunetti found Barker O’Brian for a 68-yard touchdown pass, and Jeremiah Brooks took a fumble recovery 28 yards for a touchdown. Brunetti drove in for the two-point conversion, increasing the Noles’ lead to 21-0 before the half.
The Noles’ defense continued to contain Alcorn Central’s offense in the second half. Collums credited Frederick, Daniel Dobbs and Noah Davidson for their efforts on the defensive side.
“We tweaked some things defensively before coming into this game, and we put a lot on Ben (Frederick) and Daniel (Dobbs),” Collum said. “Both of those guys played really well on that side of the ball and did what we asked them to do. Noah Davidson is a guy that I want to brag on because he’s worked hard in practice to get more minutes and he had a really good game. At the start of the season, we knew that he was capable of doing it, and he proved it in this game.”
Brunetti and Sanders extended Smithville’s lead in the fourth with two touchdown runs of 22 and six yards. Carson Spann made both extra points to seal the 35-0 win for the Noles.
“I think everyone that is involved with our program knew that we needed this win,” Collum said. “The way that we were able to win was very relieving for everyone involved.”
Brunetti finished 7 of 19 passing for 149 yards, and he also tallied 75 rushing yards on 10 carries. O’Brian was the leading receiver for the Noles with 73 yards on two catches, while Frederick added 67 yards on four catches.
Sanders also tallied 28 yards on the ground for Smithville’s offense.
“Offensively, we did really good, and our offensive line did well,” Collum said. “We didn’t run the ball like we had over the past few weeks, but our passing game came to life. Chandler (Brunetti) had a really good game, and we completed a few fourth-and-long plays.”
Smithville starts division play this week as it will head to Ashland to take on the Blue Devils.
“I told the kids last night that a brand new season starts with region play coming up,” Collums said. “Ashland is going to be extremely athletic, so it was good to have a game like this that we can carry over into region play.”
