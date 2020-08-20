For Smithville coach Chad Collums, coming back to the Seminoles after three years away was a seamless transition.
Collums became the Noles’ head coach the first time in 2013, left in 2017 for three years at Raleigh and returned in May. He said it took no time at all for things to fall back into place for his second stint as head coach.
“It’s been a completely different transition than the first time I came. The coaching staff, I know all of them, and we have known each other for a long time. We work well together,” Collums said. “I have a lot of trust in those guys, and I am very high on my coaching staff. Then the kids, the juniors and the seniors, they were seventh and eighth graders when I left before. They know me, and I know them so that’s been an easy transition. It’s been very good. Obviously I know most everyone in town, and they know me. They know what to expect, and I know who to call when we need some stuff done. I am excited to be back and happy to be back.”
Smithville, normally a clear favorite in their division and in Class 1A, lost 12 seniors that played major roles in their division championship and North half run in 2018 and their eight wins last season.
Collums said based on what he saw this summer, he thinks the Noles will surprise some of the people expecting them to have a down year.
“This could be the year to be a sleeper. If I was on the outside looking in and I saw the kind of kids Smithville lost last year, I would probably be saying the same thing, that we shouldn’t have big expectations,” Collums said. “But with what we have seen so far this summer, I feel like we have a good chance of having another good year.”
Collums pointed to the character of his players as a strength and a factor that could help them have another winning season.
“These kids are just different. It doesn’t bother them as much as it bothers everyone else whenever you lose a big senior class like you normally do. You are losing quality players, but these kids are up for the challenge,” he said. “They are going to come work hard and play hard once we start playing. Just the type of kids we have, the program we have and the history of the program, the expectations and everything, I feel like that’s a big strength for us.”
Since taking over, Collums has added several players to his roster that he thinks will be able to make an impact this season.
“We have probably added 6-7 kids this summer that have played before, but it’s been a while. Then we had a couple of more come out when school started,” he said. “Honestly I think what that really was is some of these kids who have been playing kind of went out and did most of the recruiting for me and talked them into coming to play. A lot of these guys, it didn’t take much to talk them into it. Most of those guys we are adding to the roster are going to contribute this year.”
Smithville’s freshmen class can also make an immediate impact this season with several penciled in as starters.
“We have a couple of really good sophomore players as well, but the ninth graders are a big class. We have probably around 13-14 players, so it’s a big class as far as football is concerned. We are expecting big things out of those guys,” Collums said. “On top of that, we have some junior high kids, some seventh and eighth graders that are coming up that are going to be really good football players too, so I think the future is bright.”
The Noles have just five seniors – Blake Williams, Dayton Hitt, C.J. Hallman, Remington Dabbs and Presley Keebler – but Collums said he has liked their leadership so far.
“The senior class is small. We don’t have but five seniors on the entire team, and the junior class is a huge class. We will be junior heavy this year. The seniors we have, we don’t have many of them, but they are good football players,” he said. “They do a good job of leading, and those other guys are following. We have a couple of those junior guys who have stepped up to be leaders also. I’m excited about this year. I think we have a good chance of being a really good football team.”
Smithville’s seniors will be motivated by missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker due to points differential last year, despite winning eight games.
Tough competition
“That region is going to be tough, week to week,” Collums said. “That’s one thing we have talked about though is that our goal is to win every week, and if you do that, that puts you in a good position to win the district. You ought to win the region. That’s our goal is to win the region.”’
Collums said the teams in Division 2-1A speak for themselves.
“Nanih Waiya has lost some players from last year, but they are still going to be Nanih Waiya. Then you have Noxapater, who has some really good football players. The quarterback at Noxapater is a phenomenal player,” he said. “Then you have TCPS, who is a senior heavy team that’s a really good football team. Their quarterback is very good and their receivers, and they have a good running back. TCPS is going to make some noise this year. West Lowndes is always a good football team, and French Camp is going to be pretty good this year. They were a young team last year. Okolona was young, and they are going to be good. Hamilton was young, and they have a young class that’s going to be really good.”
With an experienced division, Collums said Smithville’s weakness could be lack of playing time, especially with losing the first two games of the season.
Smithville is keeping its rivalry game with Hatley by turning it into the preseason scrimmage on Aug. 28.
“This year especially is different because normally we get those three non-division games where we can kind of get our feet wet and do some stuff, and we are losing two of those games,” Collums said. “One of them is going to be a scrimmage against Hatley, but losing those games, we are going to have to get our feet wet while we are in region play. Our first region game is going to be at Noxapater, so that will be tough. But I feel like the more the year goes on, the less the lack of playing time is our weakness.”
With the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic still surrounding the season, Collums said it’s been business as usual for Smithville ever since starting workouts at the beginning of June.
“The kids don’t really talk about the uncertainty. You listen to them talk, and it’s almost like there is nothing going on out there,” Collums said. “Now once the season starts and things start happening, there is a lot of uncertainty about what’s going to happen like what will happen if a kid comes down with it and what will it do to your team and the game. But once all that starts, it may be a different story, but as of right now, the kids don’t really talk about it. They had been laid up in their houses for two or three months. They have just been happy to be up here doing something.”