SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles remain undefeated against Thrasher as they closed out their regular season with a 33-0 shut out victory on Thursday night.
The Noles finish their regular season with an 8-2 record and 5-2 in their division as they move into the playoffs as a three seed, traveling to McEvans this Friday night.
“The defense played really well, and everybody contributed to the game tonight. We cleared the bench, and everybody played. We challenged those younger guys to keep them scoreless when they got in, and they did a good job of that,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We’ve got a big senior class, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors. I’m proud of every last one of them, and we want to continue winning for them.”
Smithville got the ball first to start the game at midfield. On the second play of the drive, Tyler Lann found Ryan Christian on a 40-yard touchdown pass to give the Noles a 6-0 lead to start the first quarter.
The Noles’ defense forced a quick three and out against the Rebels, and their offense took over deep in Thrasher territory. Dylan Christian broke free on his first carry of the night and went 32 yards for the touchdown. Lann drilled the extra point to extended Smithville’s lead to 13-0 early in the first.
Thrasher got the ball at the 23-yard line on its next possession, but a big hit behind the line by Dylan Christian pushed the Rebels back, and the Smithville defense forced another three and out.
The Rebels’ defense got their revenge as Cason McGaughy came away with an interception, but Thrasher’s offense struggled to get much going after the interception and was forced to punt.
Big runs from Lann and Fabian Sproulls helped move the Noles’ into the red zone quickly after receiving the ball on the 33-yard line. Sproulls finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, and Lann made the extra point to give the Noles a 20-0 lead going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Smithville’s defense continued its streak of not allowing a first down on the night, quickly allowing their offense to come back onto the field.
On the Noles’ first possession of the quarter, Lann scrambled and found some daylight, carrying the ball 53 yards for a touchdown and increasing Smithville’s lead to 26-0 early in the second.
After another defensive stop, the Noles’ second string tried to pick up where the first string left off as Darrin Morrow carried the ball for positive yardage to get a first down, but the drive ended on a fumble recovered by the Rebels.
In the third quarter, the Rebels picked up a first down for the first time in the game on a run by Trinity Kelley, but the drive ended after Daniel Dobbs forced an incompletion.
With the ball on the 43-yard line, the Noles marched to the red zone after multiple positive yard carries by Conner Dabbs. Dabbs went in to score on an eight-yard touchdown run to put the nail in the coffin as the clock ran for the majority of the fourth quarter.
Lann finished the night with 124 total yards and two touchdowns, while Sproulls and Dylan Christian combined for 62 rushing yards on the night with a touchdown for each.
“We had to come out and get a win for the hometown on Senior Night,” Sproulls said. “Our O-line played a big part in our success, and they lead us to the win tonight. We’ve got our minds focused on Shaw now, and hopefully we can make a big run in the playoffs and keep playing football.
The Noles will head to Shaw on to face off against McEvans for their playoff game on Friday.
“I told my guys it’s one day, one week and one moment at a time now,” Collums said. “We’ve got to get focused in on who we have in front of us if we want to keep playing.”