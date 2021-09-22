The Smithville Seminoles move to 3-1 after their strong defensive performance gets them the 33-20 win over Alcorn Central, forcing nine turnovers on the night.
Ryan and Dylan Christian accounted for six turnovers, Dayton Hipps had a pair of fumble recoveries and Connor Dabbs added a fumble recovery.
“I feel like the biggest difference in the game were all those takeaways we got,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. "We showed a lot of guts against a much bigger school and hard-nosed team, and we fought back to get the win.”
Smithville scored their first points on a 13-yard run by Tyler Lann and a two-yard touchdown run by Dylan Christian that gave the Noles an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Both teams traded back-and-forth blows in the second quarter. The Bears cut Smithville’s lead down to 13-6 after an 80-yard touchdown run by Charlie Staley in the second quarter, but Smithville came back and extended their lead to 20-6 on a four-yard run by Dylan Christian.
Alcorn Central scored a 12-yard pass to Alex Moore, cutting Smithville's lead to 20-12 after the failed two-point conversion going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Smithville defense held the Bears scoreless, and Dylan Christian picked up his third touchdown of the night on a 16-yard run to increase the Noles' lead to 27-12 after the extra point by Lann.
The Bears continued to put up a fight in the fourth quarter, scoring on a one-yard run by Chadwick Sanders to put Alcorn Central within one score of Smithville after Sanders completed the two-point conversion run.
Lann closed the game out on a one-yard run to seal the Noles’ victory.
Collums said he could not have been happier with his team after securing the third win of the season and having younger guys step in for the few players that were out.
“These kids have worked so hard in the offseason and in practice, just being in the position that we’re in now is a good feeling,” Williams said. “We had one of our offensive linemen sick and another got injured in the first half, so I was really impressed with the guys that filled in those rolls. Brandon Cox and Ayden Gideon were the main one, I think they did a really good job.”