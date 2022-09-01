The Smithville Seminoles were unable to hold off Belmont in the second half as they fell 39-18 in Friday’s game.
“The game didn’t go like we wanted it to, but after going back and watching the film, we saw a lot of positive things and things that we can correct and improve on,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “I feel like the offensive line did good for the most part, and we had a few younger kids like Michael Davis step in and do a good job.”
The Noles tied the game at 6-6 in the first after Ben Frederick scored on a seven-yard fumble recovery on a punt. The Cardinals added to their score to take a 14-6 lead with 4:09 left in the first.
Belmont increased its lead to 21-6 at the start of the second quarter, but Smithville scored late in the quarter as Conner Dabbs rushed in for a two-yard touchdown, cutting the score to 21-12 heading into halftime.
“At running back, Conner did a great job for us there,” Collums said. “He had a few really good runs.”
The Cardinals extended their lead to 27-12 to end the third, and they scored again in the fourth to make it a 33-12 game. Kendall Thompson found the end zone on a 12-yard run to put the final score at 39-18.
Collums applauded first-year starting quarterback Chandler Brunetti for his performance in his first game as a starter.
“Chandler did pretty good,” he said. “He had a few bad snaps that caused him to get rid of the ball quicker than he wanted to, but overall, I thought he had a pretty good game.”
On the defensive side, Barker O’Brian and Parker Dean came away with interceptions. Collums acknowledged that tackling will be one of their biggest focal points in practice after the loss.
“Defensively, we didn’t do a good job of tackling in that game, so that’s definitely something we’re going to work on,” Collums said. “We had a few guys make some good plays on that side of the ball like Conner (Dabbs), and we had a couple of interceptions by Barker and Parker. We’ve got a lot to improve on defensively, but our main focus right now is just getting better at tackling.”
The Noles have a big county-county rivalry ahead of them with Hatley, and Collums knows that his team has to be at their best and ready to compete.
“We’ve got a short turnaround, so we’ve got to get better pretty quickly,” he said. “Hatley is going to be ready for the game, so we have to make some adjustments and be ready to compete.”
