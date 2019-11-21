MYRTLE – Smithville had its football players, Myrtle didn’t.
The Seminoles also had junior guard Khieri Standifer, who scored a team-high 19 points, had nine assists and eight steals Thursday in leading his team to a 69-39 win over the Hawks.
“He can play,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “I was hoping this would be Khieri’s breakout year. It’s just confidence with him, he’s got the skills.”
Also for Smithville (1-0), junior forward Blake Williams, a linebacker in football, scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds. He scored nine of his points in the third quarter as the Seminoles pulled away to a 49-27 lead.
“He’s that guy you want who’s going to do a little bit of everything and not get his name in the paper,” Coln said. “Tonight, he had a double-double. He’s going to run through a wall for you. He got the job done in the second half.”
Myrtle (0-1), missing its leading scorer in football running back A.I. Nugent, was led by Jaden Taylor with 16 points. He connected on four 3-pointers. Elijah Ingram added 10 points.
“We both expected to be without our football guys,” Myrtle coach Rob Browning said. “Low and behold, Smithville’s in a tough (football) division and didn’t make the playoffs.”
Smithville took a 17-8 lead in the first quarter, then maintained it, 23-14, at halftime. Brian Coxey added 10 points for the winning Seminoles.
(G) Myrtle 56, Smithville 44
Myrtle, behind 30 points from sophomore guard Kinsley Gordon, rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to beat the Lady Seminoles.
Gordon connected on two 3-pointers and was 11 of 15 from the free throw line in the second half.
The Lady Hawks outscored the visitors 22-10 in the third quarter to take a 41-34 lead.
Lexi Hutcheson connected on two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Myrtle (1-1). Breanna Smith also hit two 3-pointers and scored eight.
For Smithville (1-1), Orlandria Smith scored 13 points, but was held to two points in the second half before fouling out. Carli Cole scored 10 points for the Lady Seminoles.
Smithville defeated Myrtle 54-51 in the season opener for both programs.