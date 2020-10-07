The Smithville Seminoles got the monkey off their backs, hanging on in the fourth quarter for a 27-21 Division 2-1A win over Vardaman on Friday night.
“We made some drastic improvements this week in all phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We had some costly penalties that we have to clean up, but I think if we can take care of the ball and play more disciplined football, we are going to be fine the rest of the year.”
Smithville took an early 6-0 lead, capping off a drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Chandler Woodham.
Vardaman answered just a couple of minutes later, taking a 7-6 lead on Logan Jenkins’ 31-yard run, but Dylan Christian found the end zone with 2:31 to go on a 19-yard run to put the Noles up 13-7 to end the quarter.
Christian extended the lead with a 9-yard scoring run late in the third quarter to go up 21-7.
The Rams cut that to a one-score game on Grant Fugue’s 47-yard touchdown reception from Britton Bailey, but Christian and the Noles answered again as he scored on a 20-yard run with just a little over two minutes to go.
“Dylan (Christian) ran the ball really well last night, around 26-27 times. I’m not sure how many yards he finished with, but he had a really good night, also with an interception on defense,” Collums said. “Chandler (Woodham) had a really good game on both sides of the ball and had some sacks on defense, along with Blake Williams, who also played well defensively. Tyler Lann played really well and ran the ball well. He did everything we wanted him to, and it’s just a matter of getting him game experience because he doesn’t really have any of that since junior high.”
Vardaman made it interesting with Bailey’s 4-yard keeper with 11 seconds to go, but their onside kick attempt went out of bounds to help ice the win for Smithville.
Collums said another one of the big improvements came on the offensive line, a position they are finding some depth at.
“They were stepping where they needed to step and doing what they needed to do,” he said. “We had a lot of guys that stepped in at random times and did really well. We have about eight or nine guys getting playing time on the offensive line.”
The Noles have their third straight home game this week, hosting West Lowndes in another division showdown.
“They are a very big, very athletic team,” Collums said. “I was joking with their coach and told him that it looks like they have the exact same thing going that they had when I was here before in 2015 and 2016. They are going to be really good, and we have to bring our A-game. We still have to make improvements and continue to do that, but it’s big to get that first win, so hopefully we can build off that.”