SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles held their own and managed to keep things close through the first two quarters against Ingomar, but it all came down to the fundamentals in the end.
Ingomar erupted in the third quarter to gain a double-digit lead and walk away with a 63-45 win on Friday.
“In the first two quarters, we played pretty good, but the missed layups and free throws really hurt us,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “If we would’ve hit a couple of the missed layups under the goal or made our free throws, we probably would’ve been up at the half. We honestly played just about as good as I could’ve expected in the first half, but the experience of Ingomar helped them put it away.”
After falling behind 7-2 in the first, the Noles stormed back to make it a one-point game after a layup by Braylin Hill and a pair of free throws from Clay Tacker and Brayden Rowland. Ingomar closed the first out with a pair of baskets to put the score at 12-6.
A basket from Hill brought Smithville within four points, but Ingomar answered with a 7-0 run to take a double-digit lead at 19-8 with 5:09 remaining. Hill scored on a layup, plus the foul, and Tacker followed by putting in a layup to cut the score down to 19-13.
A 7-2 run led by Noah Edwards, Tacker and Rowland cut Ingomar’s lead down to five with a minute left in the quarter. Eason Pierce sent the Noles into halftime down 27-22 with a layup.
Ingomar found an early rhythm in the third quarter to extend the score back up to double-digits. Hill responded with multiple baskets to cut the score back down to single digits, and Rowland followed with a layup to put the score at 34-30 midway through the third.
After the bucket by Rowland, Ingomar got a hot hand from the field and proceeded to go on a 13-0 run to close out the quarter, increasing the score to 47-30. Ingomar sealed the victory by outscoring the Noles 16-15 in the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t hit shots in the closing minutes of the third, and Ingomar does a really good job of doing the basics like boxing out and rebounding,” Burress said. “There were a couple of times where we needed key baskets, but we usually missed them and gave up a rebound and an easy basket down the floor. That third quarter really killed us because Ingomar is so good at doing the fundamentals.
Hill finished with a game-high 19 points, while Rowland tallied eight points for the Noles.
(G) Ingomar 56, Smithville 13
The Smithville Lady Noles had a tough time containing Ingomar’s blazing offense, falling 56-13 on Friday.
Mikayla Wall opened the first by knocking down a free throw to give the Lady Noles a lead, but Ingomar responded by scoring 10-straight points to gain control. Holly Nethery momentarily ended the drought for Smithville by knocking down a pair of free throws to put the score at 10-3.
The Lady Falcons finished the first quarter with a 13-0 run to gain a 23-5 lead heading into the second. Wall, Isabelle Summerford and Haley Nethery put in baskets for the Lady Noles in the second, but Ingomar outscored them 22-5 in the quarter to go up 45-10 at the half.
In the third, Ingomar continued to add to its lead, finishing the quarter with a 52-12 lead. The Lady Falcons closed out the win by outscoring Smithville 4-1 in the fourth.
Wall and Cambre Alexander both finished with four points for the Lady Noles in the loss.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.