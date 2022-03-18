WHEELER – The Smithville Seminoles kicked off division play in a less than ideal way as errors plagued them in a pair of losses to Wheeler on Friday night.
The Noles committed seven errors in the first game of the doubleheader as they fell 10-4, and they made three errors in the second, falling 6-5 on a walk-off run.
“We led the first game off with a hit right up the middle, and I thought things were going good, but then we’d pop up the next few batters,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “That was the story of the first game, us hitting a lot of pop-ups and making a ton of mental and physical errors that put us in a hole.”
Wheeler took a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first of Game 1, but the Noles responded in the second. Colton Malone and Pearson Duke got Smithville started with a couple of singles to get on base, and courtesy runner Hunter McCaine came in for Malone.
Carson Spann got an RBI single as McCaine scored a run to give Smithville its first run of the game. An error by Wheeler’s pitcher allowed Duke to come in for a run and tie things up at 2-2.
Smithville took the lead after Peyton Nanney hit an RBI single to right field, bringing home Spann.
In the bottom of the third, the Eagles tied things up at 3-3 on an error, but Malone answered by getting back-to-back strikeouts for the Smithville defense. Isaac Stevens picked up an RBI single that helped Wheeler take the lead.
Three straight errors by Smithville rewarded the Eagles with four runs as they went up 8-3 before Drew Gideon got the third out of the inning.
The Noles made it a four-run game at 8-4 in the fourth after Duke and Spann got on base with singles to the outfield, and Clay Tacker got the RBI after grounding out to first, while Duke came in for the run.
Wheeler put the first game to rest after scoring two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly and an error at short.
Also Friday: Wheeler 6, Smithville 5
The Noles started off hot for Game 2 of the doubleheader, taking a 4-1 lead in the top of the third, but quickly cooled down after that as Wheeler rallied back to get the win on a walk-off run.
“We were leading 4-1 going into the bottom of the third, but we started making errors again and everything snowballed from there,” Spann said. “We left the inning down 5-4, and they earned the game in that last inning. We’ve just got to get back to work on our hitting and fielding.”
In the bottom of the first, Kane Spencer scored the first run of the second game for the Eagles on a passed ball. Smithville tied the game up at 1-1 in the top of the second after Gideon reached second base on an error, and Chandler Brunetti brought him home on a base hit.
After forcing a quick three up, three down, the Noles saw a lot more success at the plate in the top of the third. Duke and Lane O’Brian both picked up base hits, and Spann reached on an error, which allowed Duke to score.
Tacker got the RBI after grounding out to second, while O’Brian came in for a run as Smithville took a 3-1 lead.
Nanney increased the Noles’ lead to 4-1 after bringing Spann home for a run with an RBI single. Smithville got two quick outs to start the bottom of the third, but the Eagles answered, scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead going into the fourth.
The Noles tied things up after Duke drew a walk, and Spann got an RBI single.
Wheeler took over in the bottom of the fifth after a string of groundouts by the Noles to start the inning. The Eagles loaded the bases quickly with a pair of singles and an intentional walk, and Issac Stevens had the walk-off RBI for the win.