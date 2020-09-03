The Smithville Seminoles lost two games in a matter of one week as their season opener against Mantachie for this week was canceled due to the Mustangs having positive COVID-19 cases and their scrimmage against Hatley ended up being called off due to rain on Friday night.
“It was disappointing to not get to play on Friday because the rain came in right before we were going to play,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “It’s upsetting but understandable with the way it was. But we definitely wish we could have gotten it in. We were going to wait until this week to start preparing for Mantachie, so finding out when we did, it was good timing. We got on the phone and tried to find another game, but we weren’t able to make that happen. Maybe we can still find someone though.”
Collums said the scrimmage getting canceled means for now that it will be the first time in well over 30 years that Smithville and Hatley haven’t gotten to play each other.
“It will be weird. It’s always early in the season that we get to play each other, and I think it’s probably been since the 1980s or maybe even the ‘70s since we haven’t played,” Collums said. “The people that work together from both towns, they always kind of trash talk, and now no one can back that up.”
Unless the Seminoles can find a Week 1 opponent, they will open their season with their first division game, on the road against Noxapater.
“That’s one of the top teams in our division so us getting that two-week period will be an advantage,” Collums said. “We will start preparing for them sometime this week. Right now, we just want to get better at what we do, and then the middle of the week, we will start preparing for Noxapater and practicing against their offense.”
Collums is seeing players step up on both sides of the ball, which includes a quarterback battle that the Seminoles are still working out.
“Blake Williams is really looking good and stepping up and becoming a leader, and Dayton Hitt and Chandler Woodham have both looked good. It’s not surprising to see those guys stepping up,” he said. “Dylan Christian and Fabian Sproulls have done really well at running back, and we have Tyler Lann and Clay Tacker battling it out at quarterback. We originally thought one was way ahead of the other, but then the other one starting coming in neck in neck. They have looked really good in practice, and we had planned on them each playing an equal amount of snaps in the scrimmage. We just wanted to put them in game situations and see which one handles it better.”
Collums said he feels like they are ahead defensively as players are remembering the defense he ran when he was at Smithville before.
“The kids picked it back up really quick, and we are basically just adding to it,” he said. “We are able to move a little faster. We are getting better offensively, but there are still some areas we need to improve on. As far as practice goes, it does give us the opportunity to get better, but we have a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of experience in games. We were really looking forward to getting that these first couple of weeks.”