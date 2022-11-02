SMITHVILLE – A 7-7 stalemate quickly turned into a nailbiter in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game between the Smithville Seminoles and TCPS.
After gaining a one-score lead late in the fourth, the Eagles responded with a 71-yard heave down the field with 48 seconds remaining to seal a 14-13 win over Smithville.
“Going into this week, I knew it would be one of those games where we’d have to check our oil and see how much better we’ve gotten,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Even though we lost this game the way we did, it shows how much better we’ve gotten as a team. It’s tough to lose one like that, but there’s a lot to be proud of from this game.”
Smithville turned a potential three-and-out situation into a solid drive on its first possession after Carson Spann picked up a first down on a fake punt. The Noles continued to hit the ground hard and marched down the field on runs from Braden Sanders, Chandler Brunetti, Spann and Conner Dabbs.
These carries set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brunetti to Barker O’Brian, putting Smithville up 7-0 after the extra point by Sanders. TCPS stormed back on its next possession, darting its way down to the three-yard line and scoring on a three-yard touchdown run by Brewer Bailey.
The Eagles tied things up with three seconds left in the first after the extra point by Stuart Long.
It was a defensive battle in the second and third quarters with the score still knotted at 7-7. The Noles put together a solid drive late in the second and had a chance to go up by three heading into halftime, but the 27-yard field goal attempt was no good.
The Eagles also had a chance to break the tie to start the third after marching down to the three-yard line, but a fumble recovered in the end zone by Smithville’s Conner Dabbs ended the drive. Smithville’s offense could not carry over the momentum from the takeaway as its drive ended in a three and out.
After forcing a three and out to start the fourth, the Noles strung together a 14-play drive with runs by Brunetti and Dabbs, plus a pair of first-down completions from Brunetti to Ben Frederick and Parker Dean.
Brunetti capped the long drive off with a three-yard touchdown run, giving Smithville a 13-7 lead with 3:32 remaining in the game. The Noles’ defense came away with a big turnover as Frederick forced a fumble with a sack and it was recovered at the Eagles’ 18-yard line by Johnathan Estes.
The Eagles’ defense answered with an interception in the end zone by Wyatt Wheeler, and two plays later, Bailey connected on a 71-yard bomb to Sam Wiseman for a touchdown. Long’s extra point gave TCPS a 14-13 lead with 48 seconds left in the game.
Smithville tried to make a comeback with first-down completions to Dean and Frederick, but an interception by TCPS’s Mason Woodrick put the game on ice for the Eagles.
“I thought our defense played awesome tonight,” Collums said. “We put pressure on them all night long, but I backed off on that last play and didn’t bring as much pressure. I’m really taking the blame for that last play that they had. I should’ve stuck with our gameplan.”
Brunetti finished with 83 rushing yards, 52 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Dabbs and Kendall Thompson both added 42 yards on the ground.
“We’ve got an important game coming up against Thrasher and if we win that game, we’ll take the three seed,” Collums said. “We’ve got to put this one behind us and lock in so we can make the playoffs.”
