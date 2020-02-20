WHEELER – The Smithville Seminoles faltered on Thursday night as Baldwyn found some revenge and picked up a 55-40 rematch win in the semifinals of the Division 2-1A tournament.
The Noles rebounded the next night, beating Tremont 49-47 on Mason Blair’s buzzer-beater three. Blair led the way with 18 points in the win to secure third place, while Khirei Standifer was right behind him with 17 points.
The two teams were tied at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter with Standifer having six of Smithville’s first-quarter points and Blair hitting the first of his six three-pointers.
Blair found his groove in the second quarter and hit four more threes to put the Noles up 29-22 at the half.
They led by 10 at 40-30 at the end of the third behind threes from Standifer and Brian Coxey but were outscored 17-9 in the final quarter to need Blair’s buzzer beater to secure the win.
On Thursday night against Baldwyn, Smithville rolled out to a 7-0 lead behind four early points from Blake Williams before Baldwyn stormed back to take a double-digit lead at 19-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“I just didn’t think we came to play, and them getting up in us and being physical, we didn’t handle the pressure well at all,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “I thought defensively in the first half, we did okay. We just couldn’t score the ball. When you take only 16 shot attempts in a game, you’re not going to win like that. We didn’t execute our offense at all, but they had a good game plan, getting up in our shooters, trying to deny Khirei, and we didn’t take advantage of some things they did. They did a really good job, and they deserved it and were the better team tonight.”
Back-to-back buckets from Chandler Woodham and Standifer brought the Noles back into it trailing by seven before the Bearcats held the ball for three minutes and put in a late bucket.
Coxey hit a jumper coming out of the break and Standifer drained a three to get it to a four-point game at 23-19 to open the third before a 5-0 Baldwyn run. Octavion Miller cut it to eight late in the third before the Bearcats scored the final seven of the period.
Batting foul trouble, Williams started the fourth with the first four points to get to within 11, but Baldwyn countered with another big run to go up by 20-plus.
Williams was the only Seminole to finish in double figures, scoring 13 points.
Thursday: (G) Ingomar 64, Smithville 51
The Ingomar girls clinched a playoff spot last Tuesday night, ending Smithville’s season with a 64-51 loss in the first round of the Division 2-1A tournament.
The win didn’t come easy for Ingomar, which found itself down by two points, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter. Smithville’s Orlandria Smith found her hot streak early and had 13 points in the quarter,
Smith added eight more points in the second quarter, and Smithville led 35-32 at half.
The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter until Smith fouled out. Playing with three fouls, she was called for a charge and instantly called for a technical foul to end her night.
Immediately after her two fouls, Smithville coach Brian McCollum was also called for a tech, and Ingomar made three free throws to take a 48-47 lead into the final quarter.
“It completely changed the game when she fouled out,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “She’s an elite athlete and for us, not being able to run with her, it changed our mindset when she was out.”
Smithville was held without a field goal and scored only four points in the fourth quarter, while Ingomar pulled away with an early 11-1 run and made the free throws it needed to secure the win.
Smith led all scorers with her 27 points, which put her over the 1,000 mark for her career.
Dalton Middleton, Daily Journal