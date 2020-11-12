The Smithville Seminoles had a tough end to their season on Friday night, dropping a 61-14 loss to French Camp.
The Noles missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Smithville coach Chad Collums said French Camp quarterback Calvin Johnson, who rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
“He was extremely good, probably the best we have seen all year long,” Collums said. “We did a fairly good job for a couple of downs, but it didn’t take much for him to find a crease, and once he did, he’s gone. He would drop back like he was going to pass and then take off.”
Collums said offensively, the Noles were able to find some positives late in the first half and then in the second half.
“We were able to throw the ball a little bit on some screen routes and break away some long runs,” he said. “We didn’t do too bad offensively. We had a hard time running the ball in the first half but did better with that in the second half. They were just a little too big for us.”
The Noles scored both touchdowns in the second quarter, the first as Tyler Lann hit Blake Williams for a long catch and run. Chandler Woodham scored Smithville’s second touchdown on a short run.
“Blake’s touchdown was a real positive, and it looked really good,” Collums said. “It was bittersweet for him, and I hate the way the season turned out for him and the other seniors. He’s a special player that works so hard.”
Smithville loses just five seniors and will bring back a large junior class that includes several starters. They have also seen contributions in their freshmen and sophomore groups.
“I don’t know how many starters we do have coming back, but it’s several kids,” Collums said. “It’s guys that have played significant minutes against some very good teams. That’s going to make a big difference next year, and I’m eager to get started next week. Our schedule is a little different too as we lose one region game and add a non-region one.”
Smithville goes into a new division with Ashland, Biggersville, Falkner, Byers, Okolona, Thrasher and TCPS. Their non-division schedule next season will include Hatley, Hamilton, Belmont and Alcorn Central.