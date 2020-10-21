Smithville trailed by 14 points to start the fourth quarter on Friday night against Okolona, but the Seminoles had a comeback in their arsenal.
The Noles outscored the Chieftains 20-0 in the fourth to come away with a 26-20 Division 2-1A win. Smithville scored its go ahead touchdown with 1:38 to go, set up by a key Dylan Christian interception.
“I feel like in the second half, about halfway through the third quarter, we took a huge step as far as getting to where we want to be,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We had a couple of good things happen and livened up to make some big plays on both sides of the ball. A couple of weeks ago, if we would have been down 14 points in the fourth, I’m not sure how the game would have went. Last night, we were able to grow up and have that kind of comeback.”
Turnovers doomed Smithville in the first half as the Noles turned it over four times then as opposed to none in the second half.
“We didn’t tackle very well in the first half and didn’t hold on to the ball,” Collums said. “It was much better in the second half, definitely a tale of two halves.”
Okolona took a 14-0 lead before Smithville could answer with Christian’s 34-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
The Chieftains went up 20-6 with a Daevon Johnson run in the third, but Smithville got it back to a one-score game early in the fourth on Chandler Woodham’s 4-yard touchdown run.
Tyler Lann scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game with 8:26 left in the game, and then Christian came away with his interception just past midfield to set up the go-ahead score.
Christian also scored the game winner on a 23-yard run with 1:38 to go.
“That was a big time play with that interception. He read it, and they didn’t see him,” Collums said. “We had some takeaways all night from the defense with Dylan and Ryan Christian with some fumble recoveries, and Chandler (Woodham) with some forced fumbles. We also had Dayton Hipps step in at Blake Williams’ position at outside linebacker. He had never played it before and did a great job, so it was big for him to step in there.”
Collums praised his offensive line for enabling their run game to have success.
“They had an outstanding game. It’s just old school football with either a quarterback sneak or a handoff to a running back or fullback, but our offensive line did really well,” he said. “Our quarterback, Tyler Lann, had a good game, and he continues to get better every week. Chandler and Dylan both played well on both sides of the ball.”
After dropping their first two games of the season, Collums said he’s seen his team continue to improve over the last three weeks.
“A lot of these guys haven’t really played much in the past couple of years. They have been on the team, but they have watched others before them play,” Collums said. “Our morale just keeps getting better, and coming back against Okolona was definitely huge. We are starting to grow up each week.”
Smithville finishes out the season with the top three teams in their division, starting with Tupelo Christian and the Eagles’ potent offense this week.
The game has been moved to Thursday night.
“They have been putting up all kinds of numbers, and we know that Khi (Holiday) is having a really good season,” Collums said. “They are going to be tough. Coach (Shaune) Holiday does a good job, so it will be a tough game. There’s a pretty big rivalry there that dates back to baseball a few years ago, and now it’s carried over to the football field. We have a lot of work to do this week, but we’re excited. It’s going to be an interesting game.”