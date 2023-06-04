Coming off of a surprising season, the Smithville Seminoles worked to find even more surprises during their two spring games in Red Bay, Alabama against Red Bay and Lynn.
“It was a good spring just because we’re installing this new offense and changing some stuff up,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We’ll have some guys playing some different positions than they were last year, and we able to film so we can correct those things that we messed up on in those two games.”
Despite falling in both modified scrimmages, the Noles got the opportunity to play a lot of new guys and experiment with different positions.
“We played so many young guys and people at different positions, and I didn’t really keep up with the score,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We were mostly focused on installing our new offense.”
Four players that Collums plans to utilize more in this new style of offense are Chandler Brunetti, Barker O’Brian, Ben Frederick and Daniel Dobbs.
“We’re going to look to utilize Chandler Brunetti’s skill set a lot more, giving him some reads and the options to either throw the ball or run it a lot more,” he said. “We want to get our receivers, Barker (O’Brian) and Daniel (Dobbs), in space and try to use Ben’s frame against our opponents.”
Collums credited Brunetti for his play at quarterback during the two scrimmages as he used to get used to the new playstyle.
“There were some good things from a lot of different people on offense,” he said. “Chandler (Brunetti) did a couple of really good things out there at quarterback, and I thought Ben Frederick played pretty well along with a few of our offensive linemen. We’re not anywhere close to where we want to be on offense, but we showed some signs of where we could be going forward.”
Collums highlighted a few big touchdown completions down the field that Brunetti was able to make to Frederick and O’Brian in the scrimmages.
“The reason why we’re changing this offense is because of all the weapons we have out there, and we’re trying to utilize everyone’s skill sets,” he said. “Ben (Frederick) and Barker (O’Brian) both showed how well they can do out there. We probably won’t get the ball in Barker’s hands as much this year just because we’re going to try some different things, but he’s still going to be a big part of our offense.”
Collums also applauded his team’s effort on defense and said that they plan to play more scrimmages this month to prep for the season.
“Defensively, guys like Braden Sanders, Ben (Frederick) and Brody Tucker looked really, really good,” he said. “We’re going to use these 7-on-7 scrimmages in June to correct the things that we messed up on in the spring games and just try to get better before the season starts.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.