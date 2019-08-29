The Smithville Seminoles did all the scoring they needed in the first quarter on Friday night.
Running back Jabril Smith scored on runs of 13 and 9 yards in the first quarter, and the Seminoles’ defense did the rest of the work from there in the 12-0 shutout win.
“It’s always good to get that first win and see what we need to work on,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “What we’re most excited about is what we need to get better at, and you don’t know until you get out there and compete. Belmont is a good team, and they have been running their systems for a good amount of time. To corral them and keep them from scoring makes us feel good, but we definitely have a long way to go.”
Smith finished with 118 yards to go along with his two touchdowns.
“Jabril came out ready to go and had a great game,” Campbell said. “Our offensive line did a great job to start with, then they just wore down. But I felt like we were in better shape to start off with.”
Campbell praised the defensive effort overall, especially his linebacker group.
“We’re young in the middle, and they did really well. I was surprised by those guys. Ryan Christian played well, and he’s really quick and uses his speed to his advantage,” Campbell said. “Jordan (Wardlaw) and Blake (Williams) on the outside set the tone and lead us on defense. Jordan caused a fumble and did a great job. J.D. Strevel had a great game, and Dayton Hipps played really well offensively and defensively. He did a tremendous job blocking on offense and on defense playing defensive end for us. I’m really proud of him coming back from a broken hand last year. Coverage wise, we did a good job and covered their crossing routes.”
Quarterback Octavion Miller also rushed for 54 yards and completed three passes for 55 yards, two of those to Landon McMellon and one to Will Reeves. Reeves also had a fumble recovery.
The Seminoles have their first home game this Friday in their annual rivalry game against Hatley.
Smithville has won the last seven in the rivalry.
“This is a fun one because they’re our cross county rival,” Campbell said. “Hatley has 18 seniors, and on paper, they should win this game. They have a lot more size and a lot more players. We’re going to see if we can come out and execute and play with a lot more heart.”