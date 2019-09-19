SMITHVILLE – KD Carter and the Noxapater Tigers were only going to be contained for so long.
After being held to only 45 yards in the first half, the sophomore quarterback finished the game with 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Noxapater defeated Smithville, 22-14, in overtime of the Division 2-1A opener on Friday night.
Noxapater (3-1, 1-0) was down 6-0 at halftime, but scored all three touchdowns in the second half and overtime to win it.
“I was proud of our guys’ mindset at half,” Noxapater coach Casey Orr said. “We were down 6-0, but our guys were really engaged and felt good where we were at. That mindset never changed in the second half.”
Smithville (3-1, 0-1) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Octavion Miller to Landon McMellon, but finished the half with only 82 yards.
To open up the second half, Carter scored his first touchdown of the game to tie the game, 6-6. With 10:03 left in the game, Carter raced 51 yards to put Noxapater up 14-6.
“My line bowed their necks,” Carter said. “Whatever I told them to do, they did it. I know how to read the field and I’m pretty smart with it, and I just told the guys to keep their heads up and let’s ball.”
Two drives later, the Seminoles used a 12-play, 85-yard drive to tie the game, 14-14. Miller passed for 65 yards on the drive before scoring on a 1-yard run.
In overtime, Carter scored from 10 yards out on the first play, then scored the 2-point conversion to go up 22-14. Smithville threw an interception on its possession to end the game.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Noxapater’s Don Rush grabbed an interception on fourth-and-goal in overtime to end the game.
Point Man: Carter finished with 33 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns and grabbed an interception on defense.
Talking Point: “Our kids never quit and they kept fighting and they kept trying to find a way. They were faster and bigger than us, but we kept finding a way. It didn’t come out our way, but I’m tickled to death with how our kids fought.” – Smithville coach Michael Campbell.
Notes
• Smithville’s Jamarcus Walton exited the game in the first quarter with a leg injury.
• Smithville was held to 158 total yards in the game.
• Smithville will be idle this Friday.