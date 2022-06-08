Things may have been a little different for the Smithville Seminoles over the spring, but the one thing that has not changed over the offseason is their work ethic in the weight room.
“We’ve had a really good year in the weight room this offseason, but as far as spring practices, things have been a little different,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Due to some circumstances, we weren’t able to practice during school, and we’ve been working on installing a new offense during that time. We’re trying to change things around to fit our players better.”
Collums believes that his team’s offense starts with the offensive line, and he said that he is already impressed with a few players at that position.
“On the offensive line, Jeremiah Brooks has had a really good offseason, and he’s looked really good out in those spring practices,” Collums said. “We’ve got some younger guys that we’re really excited about on the O-line like Chase Tipton and Wes Wiggins. Another guy that will be moving to the offensive line is Jonathan Estes because he provides something different, and he’s really good.”
Skill players Chandler Brunetti, Barker O’Brian and Ben Frederick are three guys that Collums believes have made a big jump over the spring.
“Of course, Chandler (Brunetti) is going to be our quarterback, and he’s looked pretty good in practice so far,” Collums said. “Barker O’Brian has been good in the weight room all spring, and he’s gotten stronger, bigger and faster, so I’m excited to see what he can do at running back and slot receiver for us. Ben (Frederick) wasn’t able to play last year, but he’s ready to go now, and I’m excited to see him in 7-on-7.”
Collums said that he plans to maintain the same defensive culture that they have built over the years, and he sees Conner Dabbs, Braden Sanders, Brody Tucker and Carson Spann as vital pieces of that culture.
“We’re not looking to change anything defensively,” he said. “We’re going to do what we’ve always been doing here for a while, but we’ve got a few guys that have changed positions. Conner Dabbs is one of those guys because he’s put on some good weight this offseason, so we’ll move him down to linebacker. We’re trying to replace our entire linebacker crew, and Braden Sanders, Brody Tucker and Carson Spann are three guys that I think will fill that position well.”
Heading into the summer, Collums said that his main focus is figuring out who will step up as leaders for the team.
“We lost a big senior class, so my biggest thing is replacing all the leaders on the team,” he said. “We’re going to work on seeing who’s going to step up, be a leader and do what it takes to make sure the team is going in the right direction.”