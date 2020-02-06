SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles held off the hard-charging Baldwyn Bearcats with several second-half runs, grabbing the 50-46 win on Friday night and securing the regular season No. 2 seed in Division 1-2A.
“In the first half, I thought we did what we needed to do, and we weathered the storm as far as their press. They had a little run in the second, but I was more concerned about the third,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “I think we scored five or seven points, and they jumped on us and we didn’t handle the press very well at all. I thought after we made an adjustment against the press and on defense because they were killing us at the high post, I thought we did better.”
The Noles came out hot, shooting well and getting a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Khirei Standifer, Brian Coxey and Mason Blair all sank threes, while Chandler Woodham had a pair of buckets.
Baldwyn scored first in the second quarter, but the Noles were able to answer them with a jumper from Standifer and a three-point play from Blake Williams. A 5-0 run by Aden Casey and Standifer opened the lead out to double digits before the Bearcats had a 6-0 run of their own to cut it to five. Smithville finished out the quarter on a 5-0 sport with Williams scoring four of those points to make it 30-20 at the half.
The Bearcats opened the second half with a bucket, and while Williams answered that one, it was the start to a big third quarter in which they outscored Smithville 12-5. The Noles’ only other points came from Woodham on a layup and Williams on a free throw, but they led 35-32 at the end of the third.
Baldwyn cut it to two to open the fourth, but Blair was there to answer. Coxey sank a three to stretch the lead out to six and then scored five straight to get to a nine-point advantage.
Casey made a pair from the line to start to ice the win, but Baldwyn sank a three with 36 seconds to go and then made a free throw with six seconds left to get to within five. Williams made a pair of free throws to officially secure the win, though the Bearcats hit another three at the buzzer.
“We made some big shots down the stretch. We missed a couple of free throws but made some big ones as well. It was just a hard fought game all the way around,” Coln said. “Baldwyn is a good team, and we’re going to face them again in two weeks. I thought everybody did their part tonight, blocking out and rebounding. With a big physical team like that with their quickness, we held our own and did a great job.”
Williams led the Noles with his 12 points, followed by Coxey’s 11 and Standifer’s 10.
Coln said coming out of the regular season as No. 2 in the division felt good, especially with securing the first-round bye in next week’s division tournament.
“This division is loaded top to bottom really, so to come out No. 2 with that first round bye in the division tournament is big, guaranteed North half,” Coln said. “But our goal right now is we have to win that semifinal game and host, whether it’s as 1 or 2. And we would love to play Ingomar again in the division championship.”
(G) Baldwyn 52, Smithville 36
The Lady Noles hung with the Lady Bearcats in the first half and trailed by just three at the half before the visitors pulled away in the final two quarters.
In the first, Orlandria Smith hit a pair of threes and had eight points, while Carli Cole put in the other two points.
Chloe Summerford hit a pair of treys herself in the second to keep the game close, and Tristin Price also added a three. Ray and Summerford each hit threes in the third, while Smith, Cole and Mary Haley Hood also scored in the second half. Baldwyn outscored Smithville 16-8 in the third to start to pull away and 12-7 in the fourth to ice the win.
Smith finished with 14 points to lead the Lady Noles, while Summerford added 10 points. Baldwyn’s I’yana Ragin and Amarie Anderson scored 24 and 21 points, respectively.