Smithville first-year coach D.J. Burress hopes for his team to knock off the rust of the week off quickly as he feels like the Seminoles were on a roll coming out of a second-place finish in the Division 2-1A tournament.
The Noles knocked off Wheeler in the first round, Tremont in the second round and battled to the wire with division champ Ingomar.
“Momentum is definitely something we had going coming out of the division tournament, and we’re going to have to try to get it back real quick,” Burress said. “We’re just trying to figure it out, trying to game plan and get back in the swing of things. There’s definitely going to be some rust because we have played or practiced in a week, but everybody is in the same boat. It’s different than being quarantined because they could always go outside and pick up a ball, but everybody’s stuck in the house. It’s going to be interesting coming back.”
While it’s Burress’ first year with the Noles, he sees similarities between his team and ones he has been to the state tournament with while being an assistant at Tupelo and Saltillo.
“One thing I have been telling my team is that I have been fortunate enough to coach at Jackson three times, twice at Tupelo and once with Saltillo, and those experiences help you see what those teams did to get there and what we did to mess up in those situations,” Burress said. “I speak to them about what kind of focus we had, and I see that with htem as well. They stepped up and showed what they were capable of during those division games.”
The Seminoles got heavy scoring contributions from their senior class, which includes four starters in Aden Casey, Jacob Morris, Khirei Standifer and Blake Williams, in all three division tournament games, having multiple double-digit scorers in every one of them.
“We’re senior heavy, so it’s pretty much the same ones who are leading every game. Blake and Khirei, they are going to give you the same stats and contributions every game, and they are really focused right now,” Burress said. “Jacob has shot the ball real well. Aden steps up in stats that nobody really sees. He may not have the most points on the team, but he has one of the highest assist totals, second only to Khirei. He’s really good at finding that open person and has really stepped up.”
A win over West Union in the first round would likely send Smithville to Biggersville for the second round.
“They are one of the top teams in the area, and being from Baldwyn, I definitely know them and am used to that atmosphere. I have to get the guys ready for that because I don’t know if they have been in that before,” Burress said. “Biggersville really supports its basketball. One of the most interesting things is that you have to try to pull off three games in one week, and that’s what I’m more concerned about than anything. That’s one thing I have to get them ready for too.”
Burress likes the matchup based on how Smithville played against Ingomar in the division championship game.
“I think it will be a good matchup, and I feel better about it with how well we played against Ingomar,” he said. “You look at them, and you might say it’s a bad matchup, but I think we can have a good shot if we put together a good game plan like what we did with Ingomar.”