Smithville basketball ended the first part of its season on a high note with two thrilling come-from-behind wins on the road at Caledonia on Thursday night.
The Lady Noles picked up the 46-43 win as Tristin Price hit two free throws to give them the lead with 48 seconds to go.
Smithville led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-13 at the half as Price had two key threes in the first half and Chloe Summerford and Kamilah Ware hit one each.
Caledonia regrouped to take the lead in the third quarter, but Orlandria Smith found her groove in the fourth, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the final quarter. The Lady Noles led by five before Caledonia tied it back up in the final two minutes, and Price made the free throws for the win. She finished with 10 points and Summerford had nine.
In the boys’ game, the Seminoles improved to 7-1 behind the duo of Khirei Standifer and Aden Casey. Standifer poured in 28 points, including five three-pointers, while Casey posted a career-high 23 points.
Smithville trailed 33-31 at the half, despite hitting four triples in the first half, four of those by Standifer and one by Jacob Morris.
Standifer, Casey, Blake Williams, Morris and Chandler Woodham all contributed in the third quarter as the Noles took the lead on a layup by Casey. Caledonia’s 11-0 run cut the lead to three in the fourth, and their last second three made it a one-point game in the end.
Casey, Williams and Woodham all made free throws down the stretch to help seal the win.
The Lady Noles are scheduled to play in the Lewisburg Tournament on Dec. 29, while both teams will return to action when they host the Seminole Shootout on Jan. 2 with the Lady Noles opening the day and the Seminoles finishing it out.