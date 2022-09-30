After falling 22-0 in the first half, the Smithville Seminoles managed to rally back in with a few big plays, but it was not enough as they fell 28-20 to Ashland on Friday.
“Early on, we were trying to rest up some of our guys, so we had some younger out there to start the game,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “They kind of jumped on top of us, and we had a couple of turnovers. When we put our usual starters in, we started to come back a little, but we just couldn’t seal the deal.”
Ashland capitalized on a string of early mistakes by the Noles, gaining a 14-0 lead in the first on a pair of 44 and four-yard touchdown completions. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 22-0 with another 44-yard touchdown completion after recovering an onside kick at the start of the second quarter.
Smithville’s offense came to life later in the second as Conner Dabbs scored on a nine-yard run, and he completed the two-point conversion attempt to trim into the score. With 1:11 left in the first half, Chandler Brunetti found Parker Dean for an 18-yard touchdown completion, cutting the score to 22-14.
“We started throwing to the ball a little bit more because we had some offensive linemen get injured, so we couldn’t run the ball as much as we wanted to,” Collums said. “Chandler (Brunetti) did a really good job of finding his targets, and Ben (Frederick) caught a lot of important passes. Barker (O'Brian) did a good job catching the ball like he does every week.”
The Noles’ defense managed to hold Ashland scoreless in the third quarter after its hot start to the game.
“Our defense did a much better job in the second half, and we did a better job of tackling,” Collums said. “In the first half, we tried to arm tackle too much, and you can’t do that against a team like Ashland because that’s not going to bring them down.”
Brunetti opened up the fourth with his second touchdown pass of the night, connecting with Frederick on a 35-yard completion. The game-tying two-point conversion attempt failed, which knotted the score at 22-20 with 11:45 left in the game.
Ashland quickly responded on its next possession, scoring on an 81-yard touchdown run to gain a 28-20 lead before closing the game out.
Smithville will host Okolona this Friday as they continue to go deeper into division play.
“Our schedule isn’t getting any easier,” Collums said. “Okolona is a big, athletic team, and we’ve had a lot of close games with them over the past few years. We’ve got to get healthy and better really quickly.”
