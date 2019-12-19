SMITHVILLE – It was another strong week for the Smithville Seminoles, who stayed undefeated and moved out to 11-0 on the season behind county rivalry wins over Amory last Monday and Hatley on Thursday night.
Thursday: Smithville 72, Hatley 27
The Seminoles started out slow as back-to-back baskets from Jaxon Knight gave Hatley an early lead, but a 7-0 run in the first, capped off by a Brian Coxey three gave them the lead for good. Khirei Standifer scored the next seven points, including the rare four-point play to make it 16-6 at the end of the first.
Coxey hit another three to open the second, and Chandler Woodham followed him with a layup to extend the lead before Markhel Hunt ended Hatley’s drought. The Noles ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 31-10 at the half and continued the run to 12-0 to open the third quarter. Keller Wren broke through with a layup before another 9-0 run by the Noles, five of that from Coxey. Blake Williams helped open the advantage to 40 points with his big third quarter.
Luke Moffett and Dylan Denton had points late in the third for Hatley.
Mason Blair and Coxey hit back-to-back threes to open the fourth before the Noles emptied their bench. Wren, Logan Renfro and Nick Washington added baskets for the Tigers.
“The pace wasn’t to our advantage early, and we were missing shots. Defensively, I thought we did a really good job,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “Blake got us going with some steals and easy baskets. Giving up 10 in the first half and 27 total, I’ll take it every night.”
Williams finished with 17 points and 10 steals, while Coxey had 16 points and Blair added 11.
Monday: Smithville 53, Amory 50
The Seminoles battled back from an eight-point deficit in the first half with a big third-quarter run and held off a late Amory charge.
Mason Blair’s three gave Smithville a lead midway through the first, but James Spratt and Jamerson Martin helped put Amory on top 9-6 to end the quarter.
In the second, Drew Keeton sank a big three-pointer to make it a six-point advantage, and Martin had another five points. Isaiah Thompson finished the second with a layup for a 23-16 Amory lead at the half.
The Seminoles came out hot in the third quarter, going on a 12-0 run, sparked by Blake Williams, who sat much of the first half with foul trouble, and Khirei Standifer, to take a 28-23 lead. Thompson ended the drought with a putback, and he and Charleston Wallace gave the Panthers a brief 29-28 lead. Williams, Standifer and Chandler Woodham battled back to put Smithville up 38-32 going into the final quarter. Keeton, Martin and Thornton kept Amory within striking distance early in the fourth, but Williams, Standifer, Woodham and Octavion Miller all came through at the line to keep Smithville on top.
Thompson scored with 30 seconds to go to cut it to 53-50 and give Amory a shot at the end, but Martin’s three missed at the buzzer for the Noles to hold on for the win.
“They did a really good job in the first half of just taking it to us, but we also couldn’t buy a basket,” Coln said. “We tried to hang on and not get down too much at halftime, and defense helped with that. We came out cold, flat and thought they were going to give it to us, and Amory is tough. We went on a big run to start the third quarter, and to hold those guys to what we did, I thought we did a heck of a job in the second half.”
Williams led all scorers with 21 points, while Standifer added 17 for the Noles. Thompson and Martin had 14 each for Amory, and Keeton scored 12 points.
“Smithville is really good. It’s a group of guys overall who are playing with a lot of confidence, and they trust what they’re doing a little bit more than where we’re at right now,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I think that trust and confidence factor was a big difference. I think we’re getting there, and we have some pieces we need to get comfortable in what we’re doing.
Thursday: (G) Smithville 38, Hatley 17
Defense was the name of the game for the Lady Noles as they held their county rival in check on Thursday night.
“This is probably the best defensive effort I have ever had. I don’t think we had two or three busted assignments tonight,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We have been on a tough stretch of games, and it was nice to play another good team tonight and play well against them.”
Smithville started out the game on a good note, rolling out to a 10-1 lead at the end of the first. Chloe Summerford hit a three-pointer and had a jumper, while Orlandria Smith scored another four points in the quarter.
Summerford’s second three stretched the lead to double digits at 15-3 midway through the second, but Hatley found some life with back-to-back threes from Kenlee Wilkinson. Carli Cole added a free throw to make it 16-9 at the half.
The Lady Noles outscored the Lady Tigers 10-1 in the third with Smith going on a 6-0 run of her own and Kylie Faulkner adding another four points.
In the fourth, Smith, Faulkner, and Lori Beth Cowley helped extend the lead, while Wilkinson added six more points in the fourth for her team-high 12 points for Hatley. Smith finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points.
“Kylie and Carli do everything for us and played well defensively. Any time you hold (Emilee) Slade to zero points, you’re doing something right because she’s an outstanding player,” McCollum said. “I thought Orlandria had one of her best defensive games with seven steals. She really dialed it on the defensive end as well.”