The Smithville Seminoles’ season came to an end on Friday night after a 32-0 loss to McEvans in the first round of the playoffs.
Executing after big plays was a struggle for the Noles in the loss, according to Smithville coach Chad Collums.
“I was really proud of the way we competed in each quarter,” Collums said. “The effort was there all night, and we had a few opportunities to make some plays, but when you’re playing a team like McEvans, you’ve got to complete the plays. We had some drives that started in their territory, and we’d go down the field, but we were unable to finish the deal.”
Despite the loss, the Noles finished the season with an 8-3 record, winning six more games than they did last year. Collums said that this season was a step in the right direction for their football program.
“One thing that I talked to the guys about after the game was how much we improved from last season to this one,” Collums said. “Last year, we were kind of in a ditch, but this year we got out of it and were able to do some really good things. I’m thankful for the seniors and the leadership that they brought to get to this point, and I feel like the underclassmen have good examples to follow to keep moving forward.”
Collums boasted on seniors Ryan Christian and Dayton Hipps for their outstanding play on the defensive side of the ball all year.
“Ryan had an unbelievable year on defense,” Collums said. “There were games where he’d only play until halftime, and he still finished the season with over a hundred tackles and 16 tackles for losses. Dayton had a really good year on defense and the offensive line too. He was third on the team in tackles, and he was probably one of our best offensive linemen. Every Friday we knew what we were going to get out of Dayton (Hipps).”
Seniors Dylan Christian, Fabian Sproulls, Tyler Lann, Chandler Woodham and Drew Gideon were some of the players on offense that Collums spoke highly of.
“Dylan, Fabian and Tyler all had really good years for us on offense, and Fabian and Dylan played well on defense too,” Collums said. “Chandler was a big target for us on offense. He broke his hand early in the season, but he still played through it and was out there catching passes with a cast on his hand. On the offensive line, Drew went back and forth from guard to center, and I never heard him complain once about having to change positions, and he performed well at both.”
Collums said that he hopes the success from this season will carry over as they will have a ton of experienced players returning.
“We had some younger guys that got a lot of playing time this year, so I feel like we’ll be bringing be some experience next year in different positions,” Collums said. “We’ll have a big junior class with two seniors, so I feel good going into this offseason, and we’re going to work hard to get better.”