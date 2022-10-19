The Smithville Seminoles found their groove in Friday’s game against Falkner and did not look back, coming away with their first division win of the season in a 32-14 victory.
“This is probably the best game that we’ve had this entire year on both sides of the ball,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Parker Dean had the game of his life with three interceptions, and he should’ve had a fourth, but it was ruled incomplete. He’s just a ninth-grader, but he played a huge role in this win.”
Smithville jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after a nine-yard touchdown run by Chandler Brunetti and a 47-yard punt return by Barker O’Brian. Falkner responded late in the first with a 20-yard touchdown completion, cutting the score to 13-8 heading into the second.
The Noles continued to show their strength on offense in the second with Brunetti leading the way. Brunetti connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ben Frederick, putting Smithville up 20-8 after the extra point by Braden Sanders.
With two minutes left before halftime, Brunetti scored again on a 10-yard touchdown run. The Eagles cut the score down to 26-14 at halftime after a 47-yard pick return by Kane Floyd.
Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter but made up for lost causes in the fourth, stringing together a 20-play, 92-drive and capping it off with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Brunetti to Dean. The drive lasted nearly 12 minutes, securing the win for Smithville.
“That 20-play scoring drive was a huge deal for us,” Collums said. “This is probably my favorite win that I’ve been a part of because these guys have been through a lot this year. They’ve had every chance to lay down and quit, but they responded and played really well in this game. Defensively, we had some guys playing out of position due to injuries, but they all did really well.”
Brunetti finished 7 for 10 passing for 111 yards with four total touchdowns. Carson Spann was the leading rusher with 73 yards on 14 carries, while Sanders also added 62 yards on 12 carries.
O’Brian tallied 52 receiving yards, while Frederick added 35 yards and a touchdown in the win.
The Noles will try to carry over this momentum into their next division game as they hit the road to face Byers.
“These next three games are big games for us,” Collums said. “If we can get a win this Friday night, that puts us at a good chance to make the playoffs. We needed this win to springboard us forward in the right direction. What Byers will do offensively will be similar to what we saw from Falkner in the second half.”
