The Smithville Seminoles had their offense firing on all cylinders on Friday night.
The Seminoles picked up their second division win and lit up the scoreboard 50-21 as five different players found the end zone.
“We still have a lot we have to work on, but we handled business and did what we needed to do,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “This was the first time all year we were just over 500 yards of total offense. Octavion (Miller) and Dylan (Christian) ran the ball well, and then we got Jabril (Smith) back in there and gave him some carries again. Landon (McMellon) ran it and had some good catches, and Dyllan (Moffett) caught the ball well.”
Smithville put up just a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a Miller 25-yard touchdown run but found the end zone again early in the second when McMellon hauled in a 26-yard touchdown reception and Dylan Christian ran in the two-point conversion.
Vardaman cut it to 14-7 after that, but McMellon found the end zone again in the second quarter, this time on a 31-yard run. Christian’s conversion made it 22-7.
The Seminoles were able to bust the game open in the third with three touchdowns.
Smith scored the first two, first on a four-yard carry, then on a 34-yard fumble return with the turnover forced by Blake Williams. Smith also had two interceptions on defense.
“Jabril had the game of his life with two picks and a fumble return plus a few tackles. He was everywhere, and it’s good to see him getting there health-wise,” Campbell said. “We got him back in the game on offense some late, and he broke a long run. Blake Williams and Jordan Wardlaw, those guys are everywhere and continue to do a good job for us. Even when we’re wrong at times, they make us right, and they do a really good job of setting those edges and not letting people get outside too often.”
Dyllan Moffett hauled in the last two touchdowns in the third quarter on a 29-yard pass from Miller, then on a 58-yard catch in the fourth. Miller had the two-point conversion runs on two of the Noles’ touchdowns in the second half.
Moffett was the leading receiver with three catches for 101 yards, two of those for touchdowns.
“Dyllan has done a great job for us out wide. I think we knew what Landon and Will (Reeves) could do for us in the slot, but Dyllan has been giving us a little speed,” Campbell said. “He runs good routes and catches the ball well. It’s big for him to step up with us losing Jamarcus (Walton) and Beau (Stevens) for the year to injury. He and Jordan have both stepped up there, and we have some guys filling some holes and really helping us out.”
Smithville rushed for 353 yards as a team. Miller had 173 yards of that and added 153 through the air. Smith had 75 yards on 8 carries, while Christian also had 8 carries for 57 yards.
The Noles’ division schedule gets more challenging next week with a trip to West Lowndes, whose lone loss of the division and season came at the hands of defending state champion Nanih Waiya.
“They have really turned it on, and they gave Nanih Waiya a run for their money,” Campbell said. “They are big and physical and have a lot of athletes as well. They are pretty good at what they do and really tough, and the game is at their place. We have five huge division games left.”