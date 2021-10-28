SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles shook off some early cobwebs with a couple of turnovers and kicked it into gear in the second and third quarters, breezing through another Division 1-1A win, 43-12 over HW Byers.
Smithville scored early twice but had fumbles on their next two possessions before shutting out the Lions over the final two quarters.
“It was ugly, but a win is a win. There are some things we did good and some things we didn’t do very well like the defensive passing game,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “I’m proud of the guys because with all the distractions there are with homecoming, you’re happy with a win and just wish it would have been a little prettier.”
Smithville got an early fumble recovery on fourth down for Byers with Drew Gideon coming up with the ball.
The Noles took over at Byers’ 17-yard line, and Chandler Brunetti took the handoff on the first play, finding the end zone on a scoring run.
Smithville was able to get the ball back quickly, forcing its second turnover. Chandler Woodham came up with the strip of the Byers receiver and had a big return on the fumble recovery, setting the Noles up around midfield.
Tyler Lann’s 27-yard run put the Seminoles in business, setting up Fabian Sproulls for his first touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run with six minutes left in the first.
From there, the Noles started to falter, first giving up a big pass play for a touchdown and then fumbling on their next two possessions.
The defense righted the ship by getting a stop early in the second quarter, and Sproulls led the offense on the ground, scoring again on another seven-yard scamper.
Byers cut it to a one-score game again at 19-12, but the offense gained some momentum going into the half.
Dylan Christian plunged into the end zone from a yard out after Woodham’s catch set up the score for the Noles to lead 25-12 at the half.
Smithville ate some time off the clock on the opening possession of the third quarter with Dylan and Ryan Christian both having big runs. Ryan Christian was marked short of the goal line on a nine-yard run, and Lann kept it on the one-yard run to make it 31-12 with 7:07 left in the third.
Another fourth-down stop set the Noles up with good field position once again, and Brunetti came in at quarterback, finding Jake Jarrett on the first play for a 23-yard scoring strike.
Smithville capped the scoring off midway through the fourth on Ryan Christian’s six-yard touchdown run, set up by a couple of carries by Brunetti and a 20-yard run from Sproulls.
“We have some guys that are injured and some that are playing injured. We were getting some younger guys some experience this week, and they got their feet wet,” Collums said. “Hopefully that will give us some more depth going forward. Our offensive line did awesome tonight, and they have done really well the last few weeks.”
Smithville hits the road on Friday, facing Tupelo Christian in a big division rivalry game. The Eagles got their first win over the Seminoles last season.
“This is a big game. A lot of people have had this game circled for a long time, and I expect a good game,” Collums said.