SMITHVILLE – In basketball, matching your opponents’ intensity is always key to success, and Smithville coach DJ Burress emphasized that during Friday’s matchup against East Union.
That message resonated with the team and helped them take a 60-58 win during Friday’s Seminole Shootout.
“We’ve been off for two weeks, so I knew that the intensity was going to take a while to get back," Smithville coach DJ Burress said. "At halftime, we talked about not using the two weeks off as an excuse because we knew East Union was a tough team that came to play. I knew that if we could match their intensity, we could get the win.”
Multiple baskets by Brayden Rowland gave Smithville a 5-2 lead to start the game, but East Union answered with an 8-2 run to take the lead. A pair of three-pointers from Clay Tacker and Grayson Fears helped Smithville tie things up at 13-13.
Noah Edwards sent the Noles into the second with the score tied at 15-15 after dropping in a putback layup at the buzzer. After four ties and a few lead changes in the second, Smithville took control to take a 31-27 lead going into halftime after multiple buckets from Braylin Hill and Eason Pierce.
Rowland and Hill dropped in baskets to help the Noles maintain their small lead, but East Union rallied back to tie the score at 34-34, forcing Smithville to call a timeout with 6:47 left in the third. Hill drilled a three-pointer after the timeout, but the Urchins responded with a pair of baskets to take a one-point lead.
A few more lead changes in the third saw the Noles take a 47-44 lead heading into the fourth after a buzzer-beating layup by Fears. Rowland, Barker O’Brian and Hill cashed in on baskets to help Smithville maintain its three-point lead, but back-to-back baskets from East Union gave them a 54-53 lead with 3:15 remaining.
Smithville answered with back-to-back buckets of its own by Hill and O’Brian. After the Urchins scored to cut the score to one point, Hill followed by cashing in on a layup to extend Smithville’s lead to three with 50 seconds left.
East Union rushed down the court and scored on a layup to cut the score back down to one with 18 seconds remaining. After a timeout called by the Urchins, Tacker put the game on ice by knocking down a free throw.
Hill finished with 22 points on the night, while Rowland added 15 points in the win for Smithville.
“Braylin (Hill) really picked things up for us in the fourth quarter,” Burress said. “He was down and out about a few calls, so I stayed on him about continuing to attack even though he wasn’t getting any calls. His ability to step up in the fourth really helped us close the win.”
(G) Amory 53, Smithville 36
The Lady Panthers found out what worked for them offensively early in the game, and they stuck to that same recipe throughout to ease by Smithville in a 53-36 win on Friday.
“I told the girls that we needed to get the ball moving quick and go inside to make the outside work,” Amory coach Chelsea Garrett said. “That’s exactly what we did, and it opened up some good shots on the perimeter.”
A pair of free throws by Adrianna Buckingham and a three-pointer from Jolie Kate Cox gave Amory a 5-0 lead midway through the quarter, forcing Smithville to call a timeout. After the timeout, Mikayla Wall and Cambre Alexander chipped into the lead with a pair of baskets.
The Lady Panthers went into the second with a 10-5 lead after back-to-back scores from Kenyotia Bowers. Baskets from Asia Ivy and Ashanti Smith increased Amory’s lead to 14-5 to start the second, but Wall answered back with a three-pointer to cut into the lead.
Amory gained its first double-digit lead of the night at 19-9 with 4:50 remaining in the quarter after a three-pointer by Cox. After a pair of buckets for Amory, Alexander sent the Lady Noles into halftime down 24-13 with a basket, plus the foul.
Amory took a 15-point lead to start the third after multiple baskets from Buckingham and Cox, but Alexander and Haley Nethery cut the score to 30-20 with a pair of buckets of their own. The Lady Panthers extended their lead back up to 15 on baskets from Ivy, Cox and Buckingham, but a basket by Halle Sargent cut the score to 40-26 going into the fourth.
The Lady Noles went on a 5-1 run to start the fourth, cutting the lead down to 10, but Amory outscored Smithville 12-6 in the final minutes to go up by as much as 20.
Cox finished with a game-high 20 points for Amory, while Smith added 12 points in the win. Alexander led the way for Smithville with 12 points.
(B) Ripley 59, Amory 51
When things were cutting close in a back-and-forth affair against Amory, the Ripley Tigers looked to their depth for answers, and they contributed in a 59-51 victory during Friday’s Seminole Shootout.
Ripley took an early 8-2 lead after a pair of three-pointers by Lakin Cox, and his hot hand continued as he knocked down another three to extend the score to 13-5 later in the first. CD Bolton answered with a three-pointer of his own to cut the lead down to five points at the end of the first.
Elijah Edgeston and Chad Martin added to Ripley’s lead at the start of the second, but the Panthers worked their way to make it a two-point game after multiple baskets from Kanye Stevenson and a pair of three-pointers by Ty Hester and Bolton. A three by Elijah Spratt sent Amory into halftime up 25-24.
There were seven ties and six lead changes in the third quarter as both teams traded baskets. The Tigers closed out the quarter with a 43-41 lead after Quintarius Irving and Keegan Strong chipped in baskets in the final seconds.
Amory quickly gained a 46-43 lead after buckets from Stevenson and DeAndre Blair, but the Tigers responded to take a four-point lead with 1:53 remaining. After Amory cut the score down to 50-49 with 1:12 left, Ripley closed the door with a 9-2 run to end the game.
Stevenson led the way for Amory with a team-high 16 points, while Blair, Hester and Bolton added eight points each.
(B) Itawamba AHS 44, Hamilton 41
The Hamilton Lions battled until the final buzzer against Itawamba AHS, but they were unable to take control, falling 44-41 on Friday.
After the Indians gained a 12-2 lead, Willie Green scored seven points for the Lions to cut the score to 15-11 going into the second quarter. Hamilton outscored Itawamba 8-7 in the second with Kyzer Verner scoring a bucket before the half to cut the score to 22-19.
The Lions managed to tie the game at 24-24 in the third after baskets from Qyatavius Blunt and Green, but the Indians made a push to take a 36-27 lead going into the fourth. Despite a solid run from the Lions, Itawamba was able to hold on for the win.
Blunt tallied 12 points, while Green added 10 points in the loss.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.