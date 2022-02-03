SMITHVILLE – It was a highlight-reel packed Senior Night for the Smithville Seminoles filled with athletic blocks, big-time shots and one monstrous dunk in a 60-48 win over Hickory Flat on Thursday.
“I think the guys came out hyped because it was Senior Night, and they with a little bit more intensity than I’ve seen in the past few games,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “I’m hoping we can take this win and parlay it into more wins.”
The Noles wasted little to no time in jumping out to a sizable lead in the first quarter. Clay Tacker, Ryan Christian and Chandler Woodham each knocked down baskets to give Smithville a 6-0 lead out of the gate.
Another bucket from Woodham and a mid-range shot from Jordan Neese extended the Noles’ lead to 10-0 with 3:11 left in the first. Smithville closed the quarter out up 15-4 after a pair of buckets from Barker O’Brian and Neese.
Smithville expanded its lead to 19-7 in the second as Woodham and Lane O’Brian knocked down baskets. A pair of layups from Neese and Brayden Rowland pushed the Noles’ lead to 16 points late in the quarter.
After a pair of baskets from Alex Tatum and Noah Carnell for Hickory Flat, the Noles went into halftime with a 23-11 lead.
The two teams traded baskets to start the third as the Rebels began to chip into the big lead. Bradford Hopper cashed in on a couple of buckets to put Hickory Flat within seven, but Neese responded with a floater to give the Noles a 29-20 lead.
Midway through, the Rebels went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to three with four minutes remaining in the third. The Noles answered the run with a 7-0 run of their own as Lane O’Brian banked in a three-pointer, and Braylin Hill and Neese made layups, putting the score at 36-26.
Smithville went into the fourth quarter with a 38-30 lead after Barker O’Brian knocked down a pair of free throws to close out the quarter.
“One thing that I stressed to them after that third quarter was that we’re playing good, and we’ve got them where we want them, now it’s time to finish strong,” Burress said.
In the fourth, Braylin Hill completely took over for the Noles as he dropped in 11 points in the quarter to maintain their lead.
“When Braylin (Hill) is focused, he’s one of the best guards on the court,” Burress said. "We saw that we had an advantage with him with his speed and toughness, so I told him to keep attacking the goal, and he did just that.”
Smithville went up 47-38 after a layup from Hill, but a three by Drew Wilson put the Rebels within six points with 5:30 remaining.
Hill continued to drop in basket after basket to extend Smithville’s lead back up to double digits with under three minutes left. Woodham increased the lead to 58-43 with a fast-break dunk, putting the cherry on top of the Senior Night win.
Hill finished the game with a team-high 13 points, while Woodham added 12 points for the Noles. Neese contributed 11 points, and Lane O’Brian chipped in 10 points in the win.
“All of our seniors played well tonight,” Burress said. “Dylan and Ryan (Christian) were my defensive gurus, Jordan (Neese) chipped in offensively, and Chandler (Woodham) pretty much leads the team every game. I’m really proud of those guys.”
(G) Hickory Flat 38, Smithville 28
After struggling offensively throughout the game, a last-second comeback run by the Smithville Lady Noles was cut short as they fell 38-28 to Hickory Flat on Thursday.
It was a low-scoring first quarter for both teams as they tried to find a rhythm. After falling 3-0 to start the game, Orlandria Smith put in back-to-back layups to give the Lady Noles a 4-3 lead in the quarter. The Lady Rebels responded as Camri Westmoreland scored on a layup to give Hickory Flat a 5-4 lead.
Smith tied the game up with 4:11 left in the first after cashing in on a free throw. Both teams went scoreless in the last four minutes of the quarter, knotting the score at 5-5 heading into the second.
The second quarter was a struggle for the Lady Noles offensively as they were held to only four points in the quarter. Hickory Flat jumped out to a 10-5 lead on multiple baskets from Westmoreland and Anna Rose Work.
Chloe Summerford got Smithville its first basket of the quarter with 1:50 left before halftime, and Cambre Alexander put in a layup to cut the Lady Rebels’ lead to 10-9. Hickory Flat closed the quarter out with a 6-0 run to extend the score to 16-9.
The Lady Noles cut the lead down to four after Smith drilled a three-pointer to begin the third, but a 6-0 run by the Lady Rebels quickly turned that four-point lead into a ten at 22-12. Kamilah Ware knocked down a mid-range jump shot to cut the lead back down to single digits, and a layup by Haley Nethery made it a seven-point game.
A basket from Work increased Hickory Flat’s lead to 26-17 heading into the final period.
Three straight buckets from Westmoreland pushed the Lady Rebels’ lead to 32-20 at the start of the fourth, but Smithville answered with a strong run midway through the quarter.
Ware, Summerford and Nethery each made free throws to cut into the lead, and Nethery nailed a three-pointer to put the score at 32-28 with 4:24 remaining. However, a 6-0 run in the final minutes by Hickory Flat put the game to rest.
Smith and Ware both finished with eight points on the night for the Lady Noles.