SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles had a hard week of division play, dropping a pair of games to Ingomar, but bounced back on Saturday with a sweep of Falkner.
The Noles finished off the run-rule win in six innings, 12-1, in the first game, before winning 8-7 in five innings in the second game.
“We came in today, and I thought we would be a little flat after scoring 15 runs and getting beat 16-15 last night,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “We were a little bit to begin with, but our defense was pretty solid today and Clay Tacker pitched one heck of a game. That’s probably the best game of his life. He kept them off balance, and they didn’t have very many hits. We made the plays behind him.”
The two teams stayed locked in a 1-1 tie for the first four innings.
Smithville scored its first run in the third after Pearson Duke walked and scored on a Peyton Nanney RBI single.
Tacker allowed an unearned run in the top of the third after a double and a passed ball, but the Noles turned two key double plays in the second and third fourth innings.
“We turned those two double plays today, which was huge,” Spann said “Those are a pitcher’s best friend. Clay kept his pitch count down.”
The Noles found their groove offensively in the final two innings, scoring six in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Carson Spann singled to jump start the fifth, and Duke drove him in with an RBI single to right center. Nanney reached on an error at first to send another run home, and Brayden Rowland, Cayden Fellows and Lane O’Brian had three straight hits to drive in four more runs.
Smithville finished off the win in the sixth with a run-scoring base hit from Dayton Hipps to right, a two-RBI single to left from Nanney and Tacker’s RBI single to center.
“Everybody was hitting at the end, and it’s contagious,” Spann said. “I tell the leadoff batter every inning to get us started, and everybody else will follow and that’s kind of how it happened today.”
In Game 2 against Falkner, Duke and Tacker had a pair of hits each, while Spann had three-plus scoreless innings in relief and struck out four.
Tacker drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to score Brunetti.
Tuesday: Ingomar 7, Smithville 3
The Seminoles led 3-1 going into the fifth, but Ingomar scored five in that inning which included three Smithville errors.
Smithville scored their runs in the first, third and fourth innings. In the first and third, Dayton Hipps drove in the first two runs with an RBI single in each.
In the fourth, Lane O’Brian singled to center with one out, and Clay Tacker drilled a two-out RBI single to left.
The Noles were held to just four hits from there, two from Chandler Brunetti and one each from Carson Spann and Drew Gideon.
Peyton Nanney went five-plus innings in the start, allowing one earned run on five hits, striking out seven and walking two.
“(Peyton) Nanney pitched a heck of a game, one of the better games I’ve seen him pitch. We just had one bad inning, and if you take that one away, we won the ballgame,” Spann said. “Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance, and their coach does a good job with their team hitting. They are going to put the ball in play. We had too many strikeouts and too many errors at the wrong time, same story, different game. Hopefully we can get it fixed and get it right. The season is still young, and we are a talented team and it just hasn’t come together yet.”