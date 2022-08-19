Despite having a smaller team with only one senior, Smithville coach Chad Collums believes his group of juniors can help lead the Smithville Seminoles to success this year.
According to Collums, juniors Barker O’Brian, Braden Sanders, Jeremiah Brooks and first-year starting quarterback Chandler Brunetti are already starting to lead the way for this young team.
“One thing we’ve talked to the juniors about is they’re basically getting two senior years,” he said. “A lot of those juniors are going to be the leaders on our team, and they are going to turn around and be seniors next year and do the same thing.”
Over the summer, Smithville competed in numerous 7-on-7 events against teams like Amory, Aberdeen, Hamilton and West Lowndes. Collums said that it was encouraging to see his team compete against bigger schools while watching the development of his players.
“We did the 7-on-7 tournament at Amory, which was really good for us because we played a lot of bigger schools,” he said. “Every Monday, we played Hamilton, and they had Aberdeen and West Lowndes there one day. To see us compete at the end was very encouraging, and it was really good for Chandler (Brunetti) because he was able to slow down towards the end and see things a little better. Defensively, it was really good for those linebackers, Braden (Sanders), Brody (Tucker), Conner (Dabbs) and Walker (Wall).”
Smithville finished third in the division last year with a 5-2 record. Collums believes that the first spot in the division will be wide open for the taking this year.
“It’s a tough division that we are in because Biggersville is going to be really good this year, and another team that people don’t think about being good is HW Byers because they have a lot of kids coming back,” he said. “A lot of teams in our division were young last year, so a lot of them are bringing back good players. The big question mark is TCPS because they always have a ton of kids and you are always worried about them, but I feel like our division is up for grabs. Biggersville is probably the favorite, but anybody could step into that No. 1 spot.”
As far as the rest of the schedule, Collums is excited to face off against county rivals Hamilton and Hatley, and teams like Belmont and Alcorn Central.
“We haven’t been able to play Belmont the last couple of years because of COVID, so we’re hoping we can get that game in,” he said. “They’ve been on the schedule for ten years in a row, so it’s turned into a little bit of a rivalry, and just about every time it’s been a one-possession game. Hatley is a rivalry that is always exciting, and we played Alcorn Central last year for the first time ever or the first time in a long time. That was a very exciting game that we came out on top in, and we expect them to come fired up for that game. Hamilton is another county rivalry, so it’s four non-region games that we are all excited about playing.”
