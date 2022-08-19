mcj-2022-08-17-sports-smith-fb

Smithville's Walker Wall makes a tackle on Carson Spann during Wednesday's practice.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

Despite having a smaller team with only one senior, Smithville coach Chad Collums believes his group of juniors can help lead the Smithville Seminoles to success this year.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus