The Smithville Seminoles headed to Gatlinburg to participate in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic last week, finishing up last Wednesday with a matchup record of 1-2 at the event.
On Monday, Smithville faced off against Bath County, a 76-40 loss for the Noles. On Tuesday, Smithville took on Pulaski Academy, which resulted in a 47-29 loss, but on Wednesday, the Noles grabbed a 78-77 victory over Eastside.
“The whole experience was good, and tournaments like this can help build team chemistry,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “They were able to see different styles of basketball because a lot of those teams play totally different from what we’re used to in Mississippi. Just giving them the experience to say that they played against teams from Kentucky, Arkansas and Virginia and being able to see different playing styles will help us when we get back home.”
In the win over Eastside, Burress said that he witnessed a complete team effort from his players with multiple guys scoring double-digit points.
“Pretty much what I saw from my guys in the game against Eastside was we finally got a complete team effort,” he said. “Most games, we only have one or two players get in double figures, but this game, we had four people in double figures and Clay (Tacker) had nine points. Everybody chipped in and that was the biggest difference in getting a win.”
Chandler Woodham led the Noles in scoring with a team-high 19 points in the win over Eastside. Jordan Neese tallied 16 points, while Braylin Hill added 13 points. Barker O'Brian rounded out the team effort with 12 points on the morning.
Burress said Woodham and Hill were starters that gave the Noles consistency throughout the event.
“Braylin (Hill) did a good job of penetrating the lane and getting to the goal, and Chandler (Woodham) was honestly all over the place,” he said. “He provided us with good rebounding and a post presence, which was needed especially against Eastside because they were a really talented team with good post players.”
Some of the key players that stepped up and helped the Noles get the win over Eastside were O’Brian and Tacker.
“Clay (Tacker) stepped up and hit three clutch three-pointers, two of them came in the third quarter when the game was pretty close,” Burress said. “Barker (O’Brian) did a good job of shooting the ball and even though he got hurt in the fourth quarter, he still finished the game in double digits.”
Burress talked more in detail about how he believes this overall experience will benefit his team going into the second half of the season.
“This is going to help us out a lot because this is the first game that I’ve seen all season where more than one person contributed,” he said. “That’s something that we talked about all the time is not relying on one or two people to carry us all the way. We had four players in double digits, one almost in double digits and a few other players off the bench that had six or seven points. Wednesday’s win was undoubtedly the best win that we’ve had all season because we were actually able to hold on and finished the game.”