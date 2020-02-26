HOULKA – Da’Shun Berry wasn’t ready for his high school career to end.

The state’s leading scorer took over in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night, scoring 12 of his game-high 32 points, to lead Houlka over Smithville, 56-51, in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The loss ends Smithville’s season at 23-7.

Houlka was down by three points with five minutes left, then Berry scored five straight to put the Wildcats up by a point. He then followed with two layups and three free throws the rest of the quarter to keep Houlka ahead.

Smithville led after each of the first three quarters, 20-12 at the end of the first and 32-30 at the half. The Noles used an 8-1 run at the end of the third quarter to take the lead back from Houlka, 42-41, going into the fourth.

Khirei Standifer led the Seminoles with 17 points, while Chandler Woodham added 15 points.

In the fourth quarter, Smithville’s Blake Williams had a free throw and a layup in the first two minutes to put the Seminoles up 45-42, but Berry gave the Wildcats the lead on back-to-back layups and Tarquavious Jackson put Houlka up by three with a putback layup.

After trading baskets for the next three minutes, Berry grabbed a rebound off a missed 3-pointer and raced the length of the floor for a layup to put Houlka up 53-48 with 27 seconds left. He then hit three free throws in the final 16 seconds to secure the win.

“I thought we did a really good job of locking in on defense late in the game,” Houlka coach Seth Burt said. “I think we got a little shellshocked after allowing 20 points in the first quarter, but we only allowed 31 the rest of the way and that defense was the key to the game.”

