The Smithville Seminoles took just their second loss of the season on the field on Friday night as Tupelo Christian picked up the 45-0 win to claim the Division 1-1A championship.
It’s TCPS’ second-straight win over Smithville and the first division title for their program.
Smithville started out the game with a mistake, fumbling away the game’s first snap, where TCPS recovered at the Smithville 5-yard line. Next play, Emmanuel Randle rushed in for the score.
“We were playing with the same conditions they were, so it’s no excuse there, but when you play a team like that has players that played in 5A or 3A last year, you can’t turn the ball over,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “You’re playing against basically a hand-picked team there, and you’ve got to play good and play error free.”
Then, after a 72-yard touchdown run from Jaden Warren put the Eagles up 14-0, Smithville (7-3, 4-2) mishandled the snap on a punt, resulting in a turnover on downs at the Seminoles’ 9-yard line.
Smithville’s defense held on that one, forcing a 22-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead at the end of the first.
TCPS established the ground game on its first drive of the second quarter, driving 88 yards in 10 plays, riding Randle in for the score. Later, Warren added his second score of the first half as the Eagles lead 31-0 at the break.
The Noles’ offense was held to just 66 yards, all on the ground. Dylan Christian led the way with 38 rushing yards.
“They are bigger than us and have guys that have experience in 5A, so you have to be able to move those guys and play error free up front,” Collums said. “We missed some opportunities. We would get the ball going and turn it over, and you can’t do that.”
Defensively, Chandler Woodham recovered a fumble for TCPS’ lone turnover on the night.
Smithville hosts Thrasher next Thursday night to close out the regular season before being on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
“We have to put this one behind us,” Collums said. “We have to watch the film and try to get better off of it. We have to end the season next week on Senior Night against Thrasher and then we have the playoffs the week after that, so we still have a lot that we can do in the remainder of this season. We just have to get some stuff fixed.”