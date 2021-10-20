FALKNER – Severe weather cut the Smithville Seminoles’ dominant night short as they grabbed a 29-0 forfeit win over Falkner after only playing one full quarter.
Smithville’s special teams was one of the biggest bright spots in this victory, scoring two of the four touchdowns for the Noles.
“I was really impressed with how well our special teams played. They scored two of our touchdowns, one was a punt return and the other was on a fake punt,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We challenged our guys in the film session on Monday to come into this game with a high level of intensity. That’s what we wanted to see, and that’s exactly what we got in the short amount of time we played.”
Falkner started the first quarter with the ball on the 25-yard line, but the Eagles’ first possession went backwards as three penalties pushed them to the one-yard line, and they punted it away.
The Noles took over at Falkner’s 34-yard line, and Dylan Christian got Smithville’s offense started with a big run to put them in the red zone. Tyler Lann finished off the Noles’ first drive by scoring on an eight-yard run to put Smithville up 6-0 after the failed two-point conversion.
Smithville’s defense forced a quick three and out on Falkner’s second possession of the night. Christian hauled in the punt and took in 55 yards to the house for another touchdown, and Clay Tacker completed the two-point conversion on a run to extend the Noles’ lead to 14-0 in the first.
On the opening play of the Eagles’ next possession, Smithville’s defense was able to force a fumble, and Ryan Christian dove on the ball at the 30-yard line.
Positive runs by Chandler Woodham and Lann helped move the chains and set Dylan Christian up for a one-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion pass from Tacker to Jordan Neese gave the Noles a 22-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Smithville was stalled on its first possession in the second quarter, and they brought out their punt team. The Noles faked the punt and handed the ball to Daniel Dobbs, who carried it 59 yards for another touchdown on special teams. Lann drilled the extra point to give Smithville a 29-0 lead with 10:16 left in the second.
Within less than a minute later, there was lightning in the area and both teams headed to the locker room, and the game was called shortly after as rained moved in.
Dylan Christian finished the game with two touchdowns, while Lann and Dobbs each had one. The Noles’ special teams had a total of 114 yards alone.
“Last week, we didn’t play very well, so it’s important for us to bounce back against another division opponent and have a game like we did tonight,” Collums said. “I was very pleased with how everything went for us on both sides of the ball. I’m not sure if we gave up a yard on defense. We were flying around, making tackles and forcing incompletions. That’s kind of our goal every week to lock in on defense, and we achieved that this week.”