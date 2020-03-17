The Smithville Seminoles split their two games last Monday night at the Bruce Tournament, first grabbing a 6-3 win over Vardaman before falling 17-3 to host Bruce.
The Seminoles scored two runs in the first inning of their win over Bruce with Presley Keebler and Jordan Wardlaw getting things started with a one-out walk and base hit. Dayton Hitt kept the line moving with a hit, and Drew Gideon drove in Smithville’s first run with an RBI single to center. Hunter Armstrong drew a walk to force in another run and make it 2-1.
Smithville added to its lead in the second inning with Dyllan Moffett and Presley Keebler getting back-to-back hits with one out, and Wardlaw driving in a run by reaching on an error.
In the third, Keebler drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-1, and Wardlaw capped off the scoring with a two-run single.
Remington Dabbs picked up the win on the mound with four and a third innings, scattering four hits, two walks and striking out five. Moffett finished out the game and allowed one hit, while striking out two.
Against Bruce, the Seminoles scored two of their three runs in the first inning with Keebler drawing a walk and scoring on a wild pitch and Hitt driving in a run with a groundout. Keebler added the third run in the second inning with an RBI single.