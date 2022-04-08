After dropping their first four division games, the Smithville Seminoles are slowly starting to piece things together with the regular season coming to an end in two weeks.
Last week, the Noles made a significant change to pick up a pair of division wins against Tremont to move to 2-4 in their division. So, what was this change…fewer errors.
In their first four division losses, Smithville nearly outhit all of their opponents, and their pitching numbers were fairly decent as well, but errors were ultimately the deciding factor as the Noles finished the four games with a total of 25 errors. However, last week, the Noles looked to have turned over a new leaf as they cut their mistakes down to five in the back-to-back wins over Tremont.
Not only did the Noles limit their errors in last week's wins, but their pitching also looked flawless. In Tuesday’s win, Peyton Nanney pitched a shutout, only allowing three hits all game and finishing with 13 strikeouts in the 11-0 win.
Colton Malone also had himself a nice day pitching on Friday as he threw a no-hitter through four innings with seven strikeouts, while Carson Spann came in and threw a strikeout to finish off the win.
The Noles have two more division games left against TCPS, who they lost both games to last year, but if Smithville continues to limit its errors and lean on its strong pitching, they can turn things around to finish off the season strong.
In the world of 3A softball, the Hatley Lady Tigers are currently dominating with a 14-2 record and a perfect 4-0 record in the division. Hatley matched up against another powerhouse in its division, Amory, last Tuesday and Friday.
The last time these two teams met was in the Monroe County Tournament where the Lady Tigers were stunned after a walkoff hit got Amory the win and also ended Hatley’s 12-game winning streak. You could tell that the Lady Tigers had a chip on their shoulders heading into these two games, while Amory was determined to hand Hatley its first division loss.
I attended Tuesday’s meeting at Hatley, while Melissa went to Friday’s game in Amory. Both games were super competitive between the two rivals, and Hatley came away as the winner in both games.
The Lady Tigers found themselves with big leads in the two games, but the Lady Panthers made strong pushes midway through the battle to cut into the lead. Ultimately, Hatley managed to hold on to stay perfect.
Now that Amory is out of the way, for now, the Lady Tigers have four more division games to play. They will have to get through Nettleton and Noxubee County if they plan to close the regular season out with a perfect record in their division.