The Smithville Seminoles were unable to withstand the big lead that Okolona gained in the first half as they fell 30-8 on Friday.
“I thought we did some good things in the second half offensively,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We had a few kids out that are injured and sick, so I put some kids out there that don’t normally get a lot of playing time. With the situation that we were in, I thought we did pretty well on both sides of the ball. We had some kids grow up in this game, that’s for sure.”
The Chieftains gained a 16-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs, plus a pair of two-point conversions. Okolona added to its lead in the second with another touchdown run and two-point conversion, going into halftime with a 24-0 lead.
Both teams stalled out in the third quarter, but the Noles found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Brunetti to Ben Frederick. Brunetti completed the two-point conversion run to put the score at 30-8 late in the fourth.
Brunetti finished with 71 passing yards and 57 rushing yards for Smithville, while Frederick added 44 receiving yards on two catches.
Despite the growing pains that this young Smithville team is facing this year, Collums continues to focus on improvement for the future.
“We’re focusing on improving every week and controlling the things that we can control,” Collums said. “I think if we can continue to improve, the winning will eventually come, and we’ll be set up pretty good for next year.”
Collums credited freshman Hayden Long and Daniel Dobbs for their ability to fill in needed spots on the field.
“One kid that’s really picked it up is Hayden Long,” Collums said. “We asked him to step in and play corner, and he did a really good job for us and that’s going to force us to play him more in the future just because of how well he’s done. Another kid that stepped up was Daniel Dobbs because we moved him from corner to outside linebacker, and he did a phenomenal job. That’ll be a position that we’ll look to him for in the future.”
Smithville will hit the road to face off against the undefeated Biggersville Lions this Friday.
“Biggersville is one of the best 1A teams in the North, and they have phenomenal players with a great coach,” Collums said. “It’s going to be a tough one, but we’ve just got to keep moving forward.”
