SMITHVILLE – After falling behind 5-2 to start the sixth inning, the Smithville Seminoles’ big bottom of the sixth performance lifted them to a narrow 7-6 win over Hatley last Tuesday.
“This was a huge win to get before the playoffs,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “We went into the bottom of the sixth down 5-2, and we had some big hits from Peyton (Nanney) and Lane (O’Brian) in that inning that helped us pull it through. We had six errors in the field, but we overcame it and that’s something we haven’t been able to do all year. It all came together in this game, and it’s huge going into the playoffs.”
Hatley struck first to get on the board in the top of the fourth after Eli Gray, Ryan Ward and David Woods loaded the bases on three straight Smithville errors. Tyler Dabbs got the RBI after grounding out to short to bring home Gray, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
The Noles responded in the bottom of the fourth to tie things up at 1-1 after Drew Gideon made his way around the diamond to score a run after a passed ball and a pair of errors.
In the fifth, Elijah Johnson drew a walk to get on base and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cade King, and Gray hit an RBI single to left field to help Hatley regain the lead.
The Noles came back to tie the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Smithville loaded the bases after a single by Carson Spann, while Gideon and Chandler Brunetti reached base after being hit by a pitch. Spann came home for the tying run after Pearson Duke drew a walk.
A pair of Smithville errors to start the sixth inning allowed Woods and Dabbs to get on base, and Logan Brown hit an RBI single to left field to give Hatley the 3-2 lead. Tyler Guin added to the lead after getting an RBI on a groundout to first as Dabbs came in for a run. Johnson increased the Tigers’ lead to 5-2 with an RBI single to left to bring home Brown.
The Noles made it a two-run game in the bottom of the sixth as Clay Tacker got a base hit, and O’Brian brought him home with an RBI single to center field. O’Brian stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and stole home to make the score 5-4.
Smithville had the bases loaded after a pair of walks by Colton Malone and Spann to score a run, and a single by Dayton Hipps on a bunt. Nanney gave the Noles a 7-5 lead on an RBI single, while Hipps came home on an error.
Hatley made it a one-run game in the top of the seventh after Rob Ford reached first on an error, then made his way home on a pair of passed balls. The Noles shut the door on Hatley’s comeback attempt as Spann picked up a pair of strikeouts to seal the win.
“Clay Tacker pitched it well through the first five innings, and Carson (Spann) came in during the sixth with only one out and finished that inning off without giving up any runs,” Spann said. “He came out in the seventh and shut the door on them.”
Saturday: Biggersville 14, Smithville 4
The Smithville Seminoles’ season came to an end on Saturday after falling to Biggersville in the first round of the playoffs.
“We were really up and down all season,” Spann said. “In this game, we had one bad inning where we had four errors and gave up six runs, and that was pretty much the story of this game.”
Biggersville took a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the third, but Dayton Hipps cut the lead to four after grounding out to second to bring home Hunter McCaine. The Lions added to their lead in the fourth, scoring six runs to make it an 11-1 game.
After Clay Tacker reached first on an error, Chandler Brunetti picked up an RBI single to cut the score to 11-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
In the fifth, Gable Estis drew a walk, while Peyton Nanney got on base after being hit by a pitch, and Drew Gideon brought both runners home to put the score at 11-4 with a two-run double to center field.
Biggersville’s lead grew in the final two innings with three runs as they advanced to the second round.
“I’m going to miss all of these seniors,” Spann said. “Phillip Nowak and Fillipo Massa are two exchange students that have never played baseball before, but they’ve learned a lot. Drew (Gideon) and Dayton (Hipps) are two three-year starters that would play any position that you ask them to. Peyton (Nanney) is a great shortstop, and we’re really going to miss him on the mound next year.”
Friday: Biggersville 11, Smithville 0
Drew Gideon and Colton Malone both had a hit for the Noles. Peyton Nanney finished with four strikeouts through five innings.