The momentum from their first division win seemed to carry over for the Smithville Seminoles. The Noles put on a solid performance in the first half to gain a lead and walked away with a 28-22 win over Byers for their second-straight division win on Friday.
“We had a really good first half and did good on both sides of the ball,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “We kind of let them get back in the game in the second half, but I’m proud of the way our guys played, and they’ve seemed to turn a corner.”
The Noles found the end zone first with 1:54 left in the first quarter after Chandler Brunetti connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Barker O’Brian, and Braden Sanders’s extra point put them up 7-0. Byers responded with 37 seconds left in the first, scoring on a 56-yard touchdown pass and completing the two-point conversion.
Touchdown runs of three and one yard by Brunetti helped Smithville gain a 20-8 lead in the second quarter. The Noles’ defense stepped up and held Byers to only eight points heading into halftime.
“We’ve gotten a lot better on defense during the second half of the season,” Collums said. “A lot of that has to do with us moving some guys around to different spots. Brody (Tucker) is one of those guys that we moved to the defensive line, and he did a phenomenal job in this game.”
Late in the third quarter, Brunetti got his fourth touchdown of the night on a 19-yard touchdown pass to O’Brian. Conner Dabbs ran in the two-point conversion to increase the score to 28-8 with 1:31 left in the third.
“Chandler (Brunetti) had a really big game running and throwing the ball,” Collums said. “Our running backs Braden (Sanders), Conner (Dabbs) and Carson (Spann) all had some nice carries, and Barker (O’Brian) had some big catches in the game.”
The Lions struck back with 15 seconds left in the third, scoring on a 55-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 28-14. Byers scored again on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 4:17 left in the game, but Smithville held on late to get the win.
“Our offensive line has gotten better, but we’re still making some mistakes that we shouldn’t be making,” Collums said. “We’ll need to improve in that department and take care of the football on offense. Defensively, we still need to do a better job of tackling in some situations, but everything is like night and day from where we started at the beginning of the season. That’s a testament to these kids and how hard they’ve worked.”
Brunetti finished 3 for 7 passing for 72 yards and 88 rushing yards on 15 carries with four total touchdowns on the night. Dabbs added 56 rushing yards on seven carries, while Spann contributed 46 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Sanders tallied 34 rushing yards, and O’Brian added 72 receiving yards on three catches, two touchdowns and an interception on defense.
The Noles have two more division games left in the season as they host TCPS this Friday.
“I think we’ve got it figured out that if we win one of the next two games, we finish third in the division,” Collums said. “Both of these games are important to us, and the TCPS game has turned into a pretty big rivalry. Us winning back-to-back games will definitely give us some momentum going into that game.”
