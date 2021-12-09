SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles used their tournament to get the monkey off their backs in the early part of the season.
The Noles snagged their first two wins of the season against Vardaman 62-36 on Thursday night and then against Tremont 51-43 on Friday night to claim the championship in the Seminole Shootout.
“We’re slowly getting the rust off. In the second half against Tremont, we focused on still being aggressive,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “We got down because some of the calls we didn’t get that we thought we should. I said to keep being aggressive, and they listened and played well.”
Brayden Rowland, Chandler Woodham and Braylin Hill all contributed baskets in the first quarter, but Tremont’s 6-0 run gave them the 15-10 lead at the end of the period.
Woodham took a steal to the basket to put the Noles back up midway through the second, but the Eagles were able to gain a six-point lead before Clay Tacker’s layup to end the first half made it 24-20.
Lane O’Brian drained a three-pointer to get Smithville on the right foot to start the third quarter, and Woodham took over from there, scoring seven quick points to go up 31-28. Tacker’s steal and layup extended the lead, but Tremont cut it to three to end the quarter.
Smithville opened the final quarter with on a 6-0 run, four of that coming from the free-throw line, to try to start pulling away.
Barker O’Brian sank a three of his own to go up by 10 at 42-32 with 3:36 left in the game.
The Eagles cut it to a five-point contest with 1:05 to go, but Woodham answered them with a pair from the line. Rowland and Hill also made key free throws, and Woodham iced the win with a layup with 25 seconds left in the game.
Woodham finished with a season-high 22 points.
“Chandler stepped up big tonight, and he’s a blessing,” Burress said. “With us being so young, I need someone with some experience and leadership, and that’s what he provides for us.”
(G) Smithville 51, Hatley 42
Smithville’s Orlandria Smith took over the game in the second half, scoring 22 of her career-high 30 points to lead the Lady Noles to victory against county rival Hatley.
“This was the type of game where you have to attack the rim, and luckily for us, we have the girl who can do it,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “She made all of her teammates better tonight. She had 30 points, but with her assists, she was probably responsible for over 40. It was a great game, and Hatley plays so hard. They are improving steadily every time we play them, and Emma Rose (Thompson) had a heck of a game for them.”
The Lady Noles started the game on a 9-0 run led by Smith and Mary Haley Hood before six straight points from Kenlee Wilkinson brought Hatley into the game. Chloe Summerford’s layup sent Smithville into the second with a 15-9 advantage.
Gracie Dillard and Haley Brooke Hadaway put Hatley up for the first time in the game before Smith tied it with 55 seconds left in the first half. Lexi Miller drained a three for Hatley’s 22-19 lead going into the half.
The two teams traded the lead early in the third with Emma Rose Thompson putting the Lady Tigers up twice before Smith turned it on. She closed out the third on a 10-0 run of her own, also scoring the first two buckets of the fourth to put the Lady Noles up by double figures at 39-28.
The Lady Tigers only got as close as seven points in the final quarter.
Smith’s 30 points were also followed by Hood in double figures with 10 points. Thompson paced Hatley with her 15 points.
“It’s good to get a good win against a county rival,” McCollum said. “This game fit Mary Haley (Hood) too. She’s not the best shooter, but she can get to the rim and attacks. She held us together in the first half until Orlandria took over in the second half.”
(B) Vardaman 67, Hatley 64 (OT)
The Tigers were on the cusp of victory, leading by three until a buzzer beater from Vardaman forced overtime.
Hatley was outscored 5-2 in the overtime period, the lone two points coming from Jaxon Knight at the free-throw line.
Knight’s layup at the buzzer put Hatley up 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers fell behind by as many as seven after Vardaman’s big run to start the second. Tyler Dabbs completed a three-point play to get to within two, and Knight tied it up at 28-all going into the half.
Knight and Cayson Williams had back-to-back buckets to open the third to put Hatley on top, and they carried a seven-point advantage midway through. The Rams clawed back and led by three going into the fourth quarter.
Hatley trailed by ten early in the fourth, and a quick 7-0 run capped off by a Dabbs three-pointer put them down by just three. The two teams traded the lead in the final two minutes with Knight putting Hatley in front twice, including on a layup with 18 seconds to go, before the Rams forced overtime.
Knight finished with a game-high 30 points, while Dabbs was also in double figures with 17 points.