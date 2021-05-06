HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions caught fire in two rounds of the playoffs to reach the North finals against Myrtle this weekend.
Last Tuesday, Hamilton rallied in the final two games with 6-4 and 7-4 wins over rival Smithville to take the first round 2-1, then swept West Union on Friday and Saturday with 4-2 and 15-9 victories.
“The way we were playing a month ago, I don’t think anyone would have believed we would be here,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “I knew we had the potential, but we just had to get it together and get it out of them.”
West Union put up a four-spot in the top of the first, but Hamilton was quick to respond, sending 11 to the plate in the bottom half and going up 6-4. Kylie Springfield and Melba Jones had RBI singles the first time through the lineup, then Faith Imel smoked a two-run double to give the Lady Lions the lead in her second at-bat.
“When we start off well in the first inning, it’s a boost, and we do well for the rest of the game,” Imel said. “We stay through it and continued to extend.”
Imel’s second double plated Mollie Cockerham for the first run in a four-run third inning. Aniston Atkins had the big hit with a bases-clearing double to make it 10-4.
West Union cut it to 10-6 in the fifth, and the Lady Lions put up five key insurance runs in the sixth.
Abigail Gill’s RBI single sent home the first run after Madison Mitchell reached on an error, and Payton Atkins came off the bench with a key two-run single.
The Lady Eagles threatened with three runs in the seventh, but Mitchell got the final out before the top of their lineup came up to hang on for the win.
“Their pitcher got hurt with her back sliding into home, and she never did pitch like she did in the first game, like she was capable of,” Loague said. “Scoring that six in the first inning and then shutting them down was big. If we had come in and put up a goose egg, we probably get beat and have to go three games.”
In Game 1, the Lady Lions scored a run in each of the first four innings.
In the first, Madison Evans singled and scored on an error, while Abigail Gill’s groundout after Mollie Cockerham’s leadoff single in the second made it 2-1.
Aniston Atkins reached on an error to plate Faith Imel in the third and give Hamilton the lead, and Gill doubled and scored on the throw after Mallory Kendall’s single in the fourth.
Afton Irvin held the Lady Eagles from the third inning on in picking up the win.
Tuesday: Lady Lions win final two games against Smithville
Hamilton came from behind in both games at home last Tuesday night to eliminate their county rival in three games.
“Both of our pitchers in Afton (Irvin) and (Madison) Mitchell pitched well,” Loague said. “We had some big innings, and Kylie (Springfield) stroked the ball. We’re all mental, and when we get our heads right, we can compete with anybody.”
Hallie Benson’s RBI double in the second inning gave Smithville an early 1-0 lead, and Kelby Seales added a run-scoring hit in the third to go up 2-0.
Hamilton took its first lead in the fourth on Abigail Gill’s bases-clearing triple after three straight hits from Kylie Springfield, Madison Mitchell and Melba Jones.
Andi Kate Holloway’s double tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth, but Hamilton answered with Jones’ RBI single to go up in the bottom half.
After Smithville tied the game again in the sixth, the Lady Lions went up for good after Springfield’s RBI single and Mitchell’s fielder’s choice in the bottom half.
Big innings were the story for the Lady Lions in Game 3 as they put up three in the third and four in the fifth. Springfield’s double plated a pair in the third after Aniston Atkins’ RBI single.
In the fifth, Mitchell had the go-ahead hit with her bases-clearing triple, and Jones followed her up with an RBI single.
Smithville got a sac fly from Holloway in the second inning, then Benson and Chloe Summerford smoked back-to-back triples in the third. Olivia Carter drove in runs in the third on a sac fly and the seventh on base hit to center field.
“They are a good team and hit the ball well, and we didn’t capitalize on some situations,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “This is good for our young kids to experience this environment and prepare them for years to come because we’ll be back.”
Mitchell and Afton Irvin were the winning pitchers.
In Game 1 last Monday night, Smithville grabbed the lead in the sixth with five runs, including Alana Cathcart’s two-run single and Tristin Price’s RBI double. Seales had an RBI double for their first run.