AMORY – Both Amory soccer teams are headed to the Class I North half finals with one team securing yet another appearance but the other making history.
The Lady Panthers’ 2-1 second-round win over Forest sends them to their first North half in program history. The Panthers topped Forest 3-0 to secure back-to-back North half trips and six in the last 11 seasons. Both teams faced St. Andrews in North half on Tuesday night.
“I’m just very proud because it’s a big win for the girls’ program. We’re super excited to get the girls to North half for the first time,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “For the boys, this is our sixth North half in 11 years, and I don’t know if any boys teams can say that in this area. We had great fans and a good atmosphere today, and we’re excited to be playing both games Tuesday.”
The Lady Panthers again had a slow start but turned it on in the second half, missing several scoring opportunities in the first half, including a wide open look at the goal and a penalty kick.
“Offensively we created a lot of opportunities but couldn’t get quality shots off that we wanted in the first half,” Clayton said. “We did a great job keeping balls off No. 10’s feet in the first half, and when she did get it, making sure we were goal side. Payton (Ford) played a great game from beginning to end, and she did a good job helping our back line neutralize her. She was always underneath, and then we always had Christi Carol (Smith), Emma (Pinkerton), Maggie (Glenn) or Alexy (Smith) over top.”
Emma Gore broke that scoreless tie in the 53rd minute, taking a pass from Ellie Baker and finding the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. She connected on her second goal just five minutes later to extend Amory’s lead to 2-0.
“We came out a little scared in the first half because we have been in this position a lot and didn’t want it to end today. In the second half, we had already played with them and knew what they were going to do and knew how we were going to finish it,” Amory’s Macie Williams said. “If there was going to be a year to do it, this was it. We all put in countless hours of practice day in and day out and in the offseason, running and getting in shape, getting completely prepared. The student section came out balling today, cheering us on, and I think that plays a big impact. When you know you have supporters behind you, it pushes you to do better.”
Forest banked on a long shot for a goal in the 74th minute but the Lady Panthers were able to run the clock out to perfection to preserve the win.
“We got really good effort out of our wings, and Macie (Williams) was really good in the attacking mid and all three of our forwards did well,” Clayton said. “The last five minutes, we worked some this week on running out the clock, and they executed it to textbook. They had just a handful of shots and made one of them count.”
(B) Amory 3, Forest 0: The Panthers controlled their win from beginning to end, allowing Forest few scoring opportunities.
“We were really good in the attack, and our speed of play there was good. We did a good job making them have to defend touch line to touch line,” Clayton said. “They had a few opportunities where they got through to the defense, but our midfield played well. Dylan (Cooper), one of our defensive mids, had one of his best games, and they had a hard time getting balls forward to No. 12, which was where they wanted to go.”
Clayton Reese started off another big day with his goal in the 29th minute to put the Panthers on the board with Cayden Smith getting the assist.
Reese made it 2-0 in the 54th minute by banking in an impossible shot for his second goal.
“The keeper came out, and I tapped it past him. I’m not going to lie, I tried to pass it, and it just went in,” Reese said. “Getting to North half is big because this is the same game from last year. We came up short last year, and we knew we were going to be there this year.”
Smith completed the win by finishing off a goal after a strong throw in from Cooper in the final two minutes.
“Clayton (Reese) and Cayden (Smith) had really good games. That second goal, Clayton had no angle at all and still got it in the back of the net,” Clayton said. “They played really well off each other, and Reed (Stanford) was solid on the outside and Bryce (Helton) made some plays on the wing. It was a whole team effort.”
Both teams post shutouts in first round
(G) Amory 7, Winona 0: The Lady Panthers had a slow start in the first round but found their groove in the second half, scoring six goals in a 7-0 win over Winona on Tuesday.
“The first half was pretty bad. We kept it on their end, but movement wasn’t real good off the ball.” Clayton said. “It was a lot of fundamental things we did poorly in the first half, but I thought we played a bit better in the second half and with more of a chip on our shoulder. I guess I didn’t have them ready at the beginning, but we got it turned on.”
The two teams battled in a scoreless tie until Emma Gore put in her first goal in the 27th minute off an assist from Mylie Williams for a 1-0 Amory lead at the half.
Gore wasted no time scoring her second early in the second half, and Riley Todd found the back of the net to make it 3-0 five minutes later.
Macie Williams scored a goal and assisted Payton Ford on another midway through the second half. Maggie Glenn had the assist on Williams’ goal.
Todd scored in the 69th minute, and Ford capped off the win a few minutes early with her second goal of the night as well in the 77th minute.
Amory held Winona to zero shots on the night.
“Maggie (Glenn) played some really good balls wherever we had her at,” Clayton said. “Payton (Ford) settled down and played a lot better in the second half, and Ellie (Baker), Mylie (Williams) and Emma (Gore) created some good opportunities in the first half, it was just finishing them off. Riley (Todd) has really come on and had some good weeks for us.”
(B) Amory 10, Yazoo County 0: The Panthers dominated from start to finish, mercy-ruling Yazoo County in 50 minutes.
“The guys came out from the first whistle, focused and ready to go,” Clayton said. “We were pretty creative, especially in the first 25 minutes of the game in the attacking third. We made some good runs and created some good opportunities with switches on balls, and we were really aggressive in the box.”
Clayton Reese registered a hat trick in just the first 10 minutes and added his fourth goal of the night less than four minutes later. Cayden Smith, Dylan Cooper and Reed Stanford assisted on three of those four goals.
Freshman Ben Gault came off the bench to notch the Panthers’ second hat trick, scoring two of his three goals in the second half. Smith added two more goals late in the first half, and Dylan Thompson finished off the night with the final score.
“Clayton (Reese) had a huge night, and it was good to see Ben (Gault) get that hat trick too,” Clayton said. “Reed (Stanford) gave us some really good service from the left side, and everybody was solid with the guys in the middle with Clayton, Gunnar (Williams), (Dylan) Cooper. Even our younger guys came in and played well.”